BOZEMAN — The formation is called “Delta,” and it presents big problems for opposing defenses.
Seven Montana State football players stood on the line of scrimmage with their hands in the dirt during a red zone play against Idaho State at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday. Five of those players were offensive linemen, all of whom weigh at least 280 pounds. On the far left was 240-pound Treyton Pickering, and on the other side was fellow tight end Derryk Snell — the small one at 237 pounds.
MSU 300-pound O-lineman Omar Aigbedion and 285-pound defensive lineman Devin Slaughter stood in three-point stances, two yards behind the guards. Quarterback Sean Chambers, who’s listed as 232 pounds, stood a yard behind Aigbedion and Slaughter, roughly forming a triangle (hence the “Delta” moniker).
Chambers took the shotgun snap and ran behind his wall of big uglies for a 4-yard touchdown run.
Sean is FIRED UP 🔥
The FCS leader finds the endzone again and we're up 14-6!
“When you can get some bigger bodies back there,” it can be advantageous, MSU head coach Brent Vigen said in his postgame press conference, adding, “Just trying to utilize whoever we can on the team.”
That Delta run gave the Bobcats a 14-6 lead en route to a 37-6 homecoming win over ISU. It also showed how No. 4 MSU (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky) can use its creativity and physicality to potentially play into December. Maybe longer.
“The run game has to drive us on offense, and then stopping the run has to drive us on defense,” Vigen said. “We’ve been able to run it effectively in a lot of different ways. I think today how we ran it looked a lot different than how we ran it in previous games.”
MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright previously showed off his creative play calling with plays involving Chambers and starting QB Tommy Mellott at the same time (Mellott missed his second straight game with a concussion), with wide receivers and tight ends in the backfield, with all sorts of option plays as the Cats were down to Elijah Elliott at running back.
That kind of trickiness and finesse might continue to work, but it might be contained against physical, disciplined defenses.
The Cats displayed a different kind of imagination on Saturday. A simpler kind. It was beefy, tough, run it down your throat, smash mouth. It looked like a certain offense Vigen used to coordinate.
Late in the first half against ISU, Snell ran up the middle to convert a fourth down and 1. Six players lined up on the line of scrimmage that time, and Slaughter paved the way again. Chambers scored his third TD of the game — and his FCS-leading 15th of the season — seven plays later, on one of his patented QB power runs.
Unlike many of his TD runs, Chambers didn’t need to break multiple tackles on that score. He got good blocks from Snell, left tackle Jacob Kettels, center Justus Perkins, left guard JT Reed and right guard Cole Sain.
Kettels temporarily replaced Rush Reimer, who has performed well in his 10 starts as a Cat. Aigbedion has subbed in for Reed and Sain the last few games, more because of Aigbedion’s ability than any struggles from Reed and Sain.
“Omar’s done a heck of a job. I mean, shoot, there are a lot of teams that Omar would start on,” MSU offensive line coach Brian Armstrong told 406mtsports.com on Monday, adding, “We're lucky because we've got a really good room. No. 1, guys genuinely like each other and enjoy being around each other. It's all about the unit. No one guy is more important than anybody else.”
Perkins has been MSU’s starting center since the beginning of last season, and Wehr has held down the right tackle spot since this season’s opener after transitioning from D-line. Titan Fleischmann was in the mix for a starting job before the season, and he recently returned from an injury. After running a heavy inside zone running scheme in 2021, the Cats have switched to more outside zone this season, largely to take advantage of their linemen’s athleticism.
“To not use our athleticism would be kind of like shooting ourselves in the foot,” Perkins said, adding, “When we need to, we can still run inside zone, but having outside zone in our back pocket is huge.”
This offensive line has shown the depth, athleticism and strength required to succeed after losing four starters from last year’s unit (current New Orleans Saint Lewis Kidd, Zach Redd, TJ Session and Taylor Tuiasosopo).
“Them, me, everybody in the program had a lot of belief in what we had here,” Armstrong said. “Sorry to see some guys go, but I think what you're seeing is not by accident. It's by plan.”
Armstrong and Vigen both stressed that their young O-line (Sain is the only starter or backup older than a sophomore) is far from perfect. It remains to be seen how MSU’s blockers will fare against the stout defenses they’ll face down the road.
Questions still remain about MSU’s defensive front too.
All-Americans Chase Benson (nose tackle) and Daniel Hardy (defensive end) were seniors last year, as was All-Big Sky end Amandre Williams. Benson was one of the best interior D-linemen in program history, Hardy currently plays for the Los Angeles Rams and Williams was a team captain who could play inside and outside.
Brody Grebe, Ben Seymour and Blake Schmidt have done well in their place, and returning starting D-tackle Sebastian Valdez has looked like a star. But expecting them to reach last year’s level is wishful.
The Cats also lost legendary linebacker Troy Andersen (now an Atlanta Falcon), and that talented front six got gashed in a 38-10 loss to North Dakota State in the Football Championship title game (albeit with a hobbled Benson).
It’s too early to tell if this year’s defense will suffer a similar fate this year, but it put the clamps on ISU after allowing an opening drive touchdown, highlighted by a strip sack from D-end David Alston and an interception and forced fumble from linebacker Callahan O’Reilly.
There’s ample talent and time for this defense to become championship caliber.
MSU’s offense, meanwhile, looks awfully similar to the ones that have won FCS titles at NDSU, where Vigen was OC before taking the same job at Wyoming in 2014. The Cats have an electric two-QB system (when healthy). They just got key running back Lane Sumner back, as well as Garrett Coon not long before that, and they plan to return All-American Isaiah Ifanse at some point. They have versatile tight ends and a bruising fullback in RJ Fitzgerald, who rumbled for his second career TD on Saturday.
They have a group of O-linemen who have opened up holes against every defense they’ve faced through six games this fall.
“I don’t want to pump them up too much,” Vigen joked. “No, I’ve been really pleased with them. I know we all have. I think it’s an athletic group. It’s a hungry group. It’s a group that I don’t think has necessarily reached its ceiling.”
