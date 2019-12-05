BOZEMAN — When a Top 25 team comes to your house, there’s not much margin for error.
Montana State led No. 18 Gonzaga early in the second quarter Thursday night and remained within striking distance at halftime, but third-quarter shooting woes plagued the Bobcats in a 70-55 loss at Worthington Arena.
The Zags, one of the winningest programs in Division I during the tenure of sixth-year coach Lisa Fortier, led 29-22 at intermission, but they saw an opening after halftime and took it.
“I liked how we battled. I loved how we defended in the interior,” Bobcats coach Tricia Binford said. “I thought it gave us a chance going in at halftime keeping them under 30. But the third quarter kind of got away from us.
“That team is ranked 18th for a reason. They’re really, really tough across the board.”
Gonzaga (7-1) used its size and on-ball defense to take over, as Montana State (4-3) made just 4 of 16 shots in the third quarter. Meanwhile, a 3-pointer by Jessie Loera put the Zags up 41-29 at the 5:51 mark of the third and MSU never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way.
Jenn Wirth, a 6-foot-3 junior post, scored underneath off a turnover later in the quarter to put Gonzaga ahead by 17.
The Bobcats were ice-cold from the perimeter throughout the game and failed to make a 3-pointer, shooting 0 for 13 from beyond the arc. It snapped a string of 203 consecutive games in which they made at least one 3.
The last time Montana State failed to make a 3-pointer was on Jan. 24, 2013 in a game at Weber State.
“Our coaches told us to attack, attack, attack. They weren’t telling us to kick it for open 3s,” MSU forward Fallyn Freije said. “They wanted us attacking their bigs because we believe our bigs and our guards have the speed and physicality to get around them and draw some fouls. That was part of our game plan.
“We probably didn’t get as many 3-point looks and we didn’t hit the ones we did get, but that wasn’t our focus for this game.”
Said Binford: “It is very rare for us not to put a 3-pointer on the board. That’s got to be a part of our game for us to be successful.”
Freije, a transfer from North Dakota who was picked as the Big Sky Conference preseason player of the year, led the Bobcats with 18 points. Oliana Squires added 14. No other MSU players reached double figures.
Jill Townsend’s 16 points led Gonzaga. Katie Campbell added 11 and Louise Forsyth added 10. The Bulldogs hit nine 3-pointers, three by Forsyth.
Despite the loss, the Bobcats pledged to learn and move on.
“We’d rather play teams like this. It’s going to make us better and it’s going to make us better for conference,” Freije said. “It teaches us a heck of a lot more than playing NAIA teams and being comfortable. As much as we hate losing, I’d rather play teams like this and lose like this because you learn so much more.”
“We want to bring good competition in to the fieldhouse and we want to challenge our ladies to become the best that we’re capable of becoming this year, and this certainly makes us grow,” Binford said.
MSU will travel to Puerto Rico for the Coqui Classic beginning Dec. 20 against Wichita State.
