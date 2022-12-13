MISSOULA — Another version of FCS All-America teams has been released, and this time it's courtesy of the Associated Press.
These honorees are chosen by a panel of media members with coordination from the College Sports Information Directors of America.
This year's voters chose three Montana Grizzlies and one Montana State Bobcat.
The only first-team player comes from Missoula in the form of fifth-year safety Robby Hauck.
In a storybook final season, he broke the tackle record for both Montana and the Big Sky Conference, setting the new mark at 482.
Known for his relentless style of play, Hauck also contributed five tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Both second-team players also come from UM in cornerback Justin Ford and punter Patrick Rohrbach.
Ford, another senior and arguably the best FCS cornerback in the country, relinquished just 12 caught passes this season for 163 yards. Four times, he held his matchup without a catch.
As for Rohrbach, he's a semifinalist for FCS punter of the year as a freshman. He pinned the opponent within their own 20-yard line on 18 different occasions and boomed another 15 punts at least 50 yards downfield.
The third-team athlete is Montana State's Brody Grebe, representing the defensive line.
A native Montanan, the sophomore has accumulated 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and another three quarterback hurries. He'll get the chance to add to that tally on Saturday afternoon as the Bobcats aim to make a repeat appearance in the FCS national title game.
They'll have to get through the No. 1-seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits, who they beat last year on this same stage.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.