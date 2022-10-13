BOZEMAN — One of Montana State's Class of 2023 football commits has reopened his recruitment.
Major Givens, a running back at Steele Canyon High School (Spring Valley, California), announced Wednesday night on Twitter that he's no longer planning to become a Bobcat. Givens thanked MSU's fans and wished other MSU commits luck but didn't provide a reason for his decision.
Coaches can't comment on recruits who haven't signed.
One of the MSU commits Givens tagged in his tweet was Adam Jones, a Missoula Sentinel running back who committed to MSU on Aug. 16, about two weeks after Givens announced his commitment. Seattle area running back Scottre Humphrey orally chose the Cats on Monday. All three players received three stars from 247Sports.
Givens hasn't visited MSU, while both Humphrey and Jones have. The last time MSU signed more than two high school running backs during one recruiting cycle was 2018, three years before Brent Vigen succeeded Jeff Choate as Cats head coach (two players from that class, Isaiah Ifanse and Lane Sumner, are still with the team).
Givens' other known offers came from Air Force, Army, Cornell, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Northern Arizona and Penn (Idaho, ISU and NAU play with MSU in the Big Sky Conference).
In 2021, Givens rushed for 1,516 yards and 12 touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry. He listed his 40-yard dash time at 4.48 seconds, with maximums of 355 pounds in the bench press, 305 in the clean, 545 in the squat and 605 in the deadlift.
