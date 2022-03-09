BOZEMAN — On the surface, it doesn’t make much sense that a three-star senior linebacker would receive almost no Division I scholarship offers through February.
“I’ve been wondering the same thing,” said Zac Waible, the three-star linebacker in question.
Coaches rarely speak publicly about their recruits until they sign, so trying to determine why programs didn’t offer a player is nearly impossible.
Waible has some solid explanations for his light recruitment, but he became less determined to know for sure after March 1, when he committed to Montana State. Now, the Lakeridge High School (Oregon) product wants to show everyone why he shouldn’t have been overlooked.
“I'll definitely come in with a chip on my shoulder,” Waible told 406mtsports.com last week.
Waible is coming to MSU as a preferred walk-on. He also got a walk-on offer from fellow Big Sky school Portland State, he said, and he received one scholarship offer from a Football Championship Subdivision program: Valparaiso. Division II Colorado School of Mines also offered him a scholarship, as did some D-III and NAIA programs.
Waible could’ve committed to one of those places during the early signing period or closer to last month’s National Signing Day, but he held out hope that MSU would have a spot available.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder liked the idea of playing for either the Bobcats or Montana because his mother, Erica, grew up in Anaconda, and several family members still live in that area. While UM didn’t become an option, Waible attended an MSU camp last summer and kept in touch with Cats defensive line coach Shawn Howe.
Waible’s patience was rewarded with a preferred walk-on opportunity to the FCS championship runner-up.
“The linebackers they have right now are great and will be great to learn from. I'm just excited,” Waible said. “Trying to get back to the Montana roots.”
Waible said his top 40-yard dash time is 4.72 seconds. His bench press maximum is 305 pounds, his top clean is 290, his best squat is 415 and his heaviest deadlift is 455. His GPA is 3.72.
Last season, Waible led Lakeridge with 172 tackles (31 solo), and he added 16 tackles for loss and two sacks. He played both inside and outside linebacker and liked them both, so he'll be happy to focus on an off-ball position in MSU’s 4-2-5 defense.
As for why he didn’t get many offers, Waible thinks it’s because teams have limited roster spots, due mainly to COVID-19 and transfers.
In 2020, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all college athletes affected by the pandemic. That allowed fifth-year seniors to play one more season without their full-ride scholarships counting against their team’s total, which is 63 at the FCS level. MSU had four sixth-year seniors last season, allowing it to field 67 scholarship players for the price of 63. Those sixth-year Cats left voids on the roster but not on the scholarship count for 2022.
“You’re naturally going to get squeezed,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said on Feb. 2, National Signing Day.
Many programs had more than four sixth-year players in 2021. Add it all up and that’s a bunch of 2022 roster spots that can’t be filled by high schoolers or college transfers on scholarship. Teams have preserved their full rides for their top recruits, leaving would-be scholarship players like Waible with walk-on offers and little else.
Last April, the NCAA approved the one-time transfer rule, which allows players to change teams without being forced to sit out for a year. Hundreds of players have entered the transfer portal as a result, giving high school players even more recruits to compete with, all for fewer scholarship spots than any year prior.
“It was pretty frustrating, but everyone was going through it at the time,” Waible said. “Worked out in the end.”
The perfect storm of recruiting might have provided the perfect recipe for motivation. Waible will be fueled to prove the over-lookers wrong while also recognizing the improvement he needs to make to become a scholarship player. After all, he’d be on scholarship if he was a four- or five-star prospect.
Waible will be joining a team with two former walk-ons who not only earned scholarships but became productive starters for a championship contender: center Justus Perkins and All-Big Sky nickelback Ty Okada.
“Our charge with preferred walk-ons is, let’s find guys that we feel like someday will be scholarship players, that will be on the field,” Vigen said Feb. 2.
