AZUSA, Calif. — Montana State track and field distance runners Camila Noe and Ben Perrin each recorded the second best 10,000-meter marks in Bobcat history late Thursday night under rainy skies at the Bryan Clay Invitational, hosted by Azusa Pacific University.

Noe, a Bozeman High product, finished seventh overall in 33 minutes, 0.41 seconds. Her time ranks third in the Big Sky Conference this season and second all-time at MSU behind Alyssa Snyder’s 32:58.31 set in 2017. Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat won the 10K in 31:55.80.

Perrin, a native of Kalispell, covered the men’s race in 28:25.24. He has the third fastest time in the Big Sky this season and moves into second on MSU’s all-time list behind former All-American Shannon Butler, who posted a time of 28:08.40 in 1991.

MSU junior Matthew Richtman also competed in the 10K, clocking a 29:01.32, which is the eighth best mark in the Big Sky to date. Tennessee’s Dylan Jacobs won the event in 28:01.53.

Four Bobcats also competed in the 3000-meter steeplechase Thursday night. Owen Smith finished 26th overall in 8:55.26, while Brian Saelens went 9:24.24. Grace Gilbreth guided the MSU women, placing 48th in 10:30.75. She was followed by Hannah Perrin in 10:52.37.

The Bryan Clay Invite runs through Saturday afternoon. MSU also has athletes competing at the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate meet on Friday and The Beach Invitational on Saturday, both at Long Beach State.