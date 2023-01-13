BOZEMAN — Freshman Tilde Bångman finished eighth in the 15-kilometer classic with a time of 52 minutes, 52.3 seconds to pace the Montana State women’s Nordic ski team on the opening day of the MSU Invitational on Friday morning at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.
“We had a gorgeous day for skiing at Crosscut,” said MSU head Nordic coach Adam St. Pierre. “The Crosscut staff and our race volunteers put on a great race.”
The Bobcat men were led by Florian Winker, who finished 16th overall in 45:37.2. He was followed by Jack Conde (17th, 45:47.9), Reed Godfrey (18th, 45:55.5), Kai Meyers (20th, 46:27.3), Eli Hermanson (21st, 47:25.3) and Joel Powell (23rd, 48:23.5).
“The new racecourse at Crosscut is really hard, with long steep climbs and high speed descents,” St. Pierre stated. “To do well in a classic race on a course this challenging you have to have the right kick wax. Unfortunately for the Bobcat men, the coaches missed the wax today. The temperature warmed up dramatically in the minutes before the race and the men were left to struggle with little kick. I’m proud of them for gutting it out.”
Mike Ophoff of Alaska-Fairbanks won the event in a photo-finish in 41:17.2.
Bångman, a product of Oestersund, Sweden, was followed by Anna Pryce (12th, 55:07.7), and Emma Albrecht (13th, 55:10.8). Aubrey LeClair and Katey Houser did not finish the race.
“We fixed our waxing error for the women’s race and were able to put them on good skis,” St. Pierre said. “Tilde had a strong race; she’s learning to race at altitude and will get even better as the season progresses. Anna and Emma skied the entire race together and finished just outside the top 10. The best RMISA finish of Emma’s career and a good first race of the season for Anna.”
Utah’s Novie McCabe captured the women’s individual title in 47:53.6.
Utah sits atop the team standings with 199 points. The three-time defending NCAA champions are followed by Alaska Anchorage (136), UAF (133), Colorado (127), Denver (124) and MSU (110).
The Nordic freestyle races will be held Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
