STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Montana State freshman Tilde Bångman finished fifth in the women’s 5-kilometer freestyle event to pace the Bobcats at the 2023 Spencer James Nelson Memorial Colorado Invitational on Saturday morning at Howelsen Hill.

The product of Oestersund, Sweden, covered the course in 16 minutes, 0.7 seconds to notch the Bobcats’ top point total of the second day of the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association race. She was followed in scoring by teammates Anna Pryce (10th, 16:31.8) and Emma Albrecht (12th, 16:49.4).

Tags

Load comments