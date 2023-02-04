STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Montana State freshman Tilde Bångman finished fifth in the women’s 5-kilometer freestyle event to pace the Bobcats at the 2023 Spencer James Nelson Memorial Colorado Invitational on Saturday morning at Howelsen Hill.
The product of Oestersund, Sweden, covered the course in 16 minutes, 0.7 seconds to notch the Bobcats’ top point total of the second day of the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association race. She was followed in scoring by teammates Anna Pryce (10th, 16:31.8) and Emma Albrecht (12th, 16:49.4).
Colorado’s Anna-Maria Dietze won the event in 15:07.9.
Reed Godfrey led the Bobcat men. Godfrey, a senior from Canmore, Alberta, covered the 10K race in 27:39.7 to place 11th. MSU's Kai Meyers finished 13th (27:44.0), and Eli Hermanson was 22nd (30:26.2).
Utah’s Samuel Hendry captured the men’s individual freestyle title in 25:52.3.
On Friday, Bångman covered the 20K classical course in a time of 1:12:52.8, finishing sixth overall. Also scoring for MSU were Albrecht (10th, 1:13:32.1) and Pryce (13th, 1:14:09.4).
Colorado’s Hanna Abrahamsson won the event in 1:08:41.0.
The MSU men were paced by Florian Winker, who placed 11th with a clocking of 1:02:59.7. He was followed by Meyers (14th, 1:04:15.7) and Reed Godfrey, (15th, 1:06:21.5).
Denver’s Andreas Kirkeng captured the race in 1:00:00.5.
At the midway mark of the CU Invitational, Colorado sits atop the team standings with 360 points. They are followed by UU (303), Denver (276), MSU (244), Alaska Fairbanks (231), Alaska Anchorage (174) and Wyoming (30).
The alpine portion of the invitational will take place on Thursday and Friday at Eldora Mountain Resort.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.