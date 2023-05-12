BUTTE – Before Tommy Mellott was known statewide as “Touchdown Tommy”, the Montana State quarterback led the Butte Bulldogs to the 2019 state title game and earned Class AA Offensive MVP honors.

Now, three years since graduating high school and moving on to Bozeman, Mellott came back to Butte to help the next generation.

Mellott’s two-day football camp began on Friday at Naranche Stadium, offering a completely free opportunity for quarterbacks and other players from grades 7-12 to work on their game.

“It’s a good opportunity to give back. It’s cool to meet these kids and try to help them out however I can and maybe inspire someone,” Mellott said.

Mellott understands the importance of giving back and the impact it can have on aspiring players. He recalls Butte native and former NFL safety Colt Anderson lining up across from him during drills.

“I always looked up to Colt Anderson, he was very involved here in the summers when he was in the league. That’s how I got to see what I had to work up towards,” Mellott said.

After learning from a Butte legend, Mellott is returning the favor during his limited time in the Mining City. He just finished his semester on Thursday and plans to return to Bozeman soon to continue training for the 2023 season.

For those who have spent time around Mellott, sacrificing his time for a free camp comes as no surprise.

“It’s a really neat thing whenever any of our former athletes get the opportunity to come back and give back to our community. With a guy like Tommy, it is pretty amazing what he’s done for our community. That’s kind of just what Tommy does, he gives a lot of his time to other people and it has always amazed me with how he is able to manage his time. It’s pretty cool and pretty special,” Butte High head football coach Arie Grey said.

Over the course of Friday and Saturday, Mellott will host three two-hour sessions. Each session is split in half, with the first hour being spent inside doing film work before getting on the field for the second hour.

Mellott emphasized the importance of spending time learning the nuances of football through studying film.

“Football is more mental than any other sport. The strategy involved, understanding the plays and defenses. Exposing kids to the basic rules of defenses, it’s important for them to understand,” Mellott said.

On the field, campers went through various drills and put their film work into practice, all while under the tutelage of the Bobcats quarterback.

Back at his old stomping grounds, Mellott relished the chance to pass on his knowledge to young players.

The former Bulldogs star knows that when he was in the campers’ shoes, the camp would’ve been an opportunity he’d have jumped on.

“High school sports were everything to me, and anything I could’ve done to learn, I would be there. So I just wanted to give that opportunity to other kids who are chomping at the bit,” Mellott said.

There is plenty to learn from Mellott both on and off the field. For his former head coach, one thing came to mind immediately about what the athletes can take away the camp.

“The one thing people can learn from Tommy and one of the things that I think sets him apart from other people, he is consistent. That’s something that if kids can understand, ‘making myself better every single day by being consistent’, then good things are going to happen,” Grey said.