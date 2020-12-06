BOZEMAN — Tori Martell dropped eight 3-pointers and scored a game-high 26 points to lead Montana State to an 84-72 season-opening victory over North Dakota on Sunday at Worthington Arena.
Martell, a senior guard, made 8 of 11 from beyond the arc. The eight 3s broke the single-game school record of seven previously held by Hannah Caudill, Brandi Lewis and Amy Meckling.
As a team, MSU shot 40 3-pointers, making 14 of them. North Dakota made just 2 of 16 from 3.
Darian White added 22 points for the Bobcats, and also added five rebounds, six assists and four steals. Taylor Janssen had 10 points and five rebounds for MSU.
North Dakota was led by Juliet Gordon's 18 points. Julia Fleecs had a double double of 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks.
Montana State is next scheduled to play at BYU on Thursday and at Utah on Friday.
