BOZEMAN — Senior Tori Martell, the reigning Big Sky Conference Top Reserve of the Year, and Darian White, the ruling Big Sky Freshman of the Year, picked up where they left off last March, scoring 21 and 13 points as Montana State’s Gold team recorded an 80-74 victory over the Blue squad in a scrimmage Monday afternoon in Worthington Arena.
With numerous players switching sides throughout, Martell went 5-of-10 from long distance and added four free throws. White converted five field goals, dished six assists and added three steals.
“Darian and Tori did what they do,” 16th-year MSU coach Tricia Binford said. “Tori hit her shots and Darian ran the floor, leading us on both ends of the court.”
The Gold team jumped to a 23-9 advantage in the opening quarter as Martell posted eight points. Freshman forward Katelynn Limardo added six points on a pair of 3-pointers.
Gold held a 40-26 cushion at intermission.
The Blue squad rallied in the third quarter sparked by the play of Kola Bad Bear, Kenzie Stumne, Leia Beattie and Ashley Van Sickle. Stumne tallied eight points, including two triples, and Bad Bear followed with six points and two rebounds. Van Sickle and Beattie combined in the backcourt for five points, six rebounds and four assists as they helped close the margin to 59-52 heading into the final quarter.
Sidney Zieske and Beattie kept the Blue squad in the game down the stretch as Zieske went two-of-two from long distance and Beattie added five points. Limardo and freshman Lexi Deden also added four points apiece. Zieske’s first triple at the 6:14 mark pulled the Blue squad to within 61-59.
“I think we showed we have a lot of talent and a lot of depth,” Binford said. “This scrimmage was much better than our first; we made great progress and it looked like we got our lungs back. It was also nice to see three post players in double-digits. That area was a question mark heading into this season after the graduation of three outstanding seniors.”
Eight players scored in double digits: Martell 21, Limardo 16, Bad Bear 15, White 13, Van Sickle 13, Skye Lindsay 13, Stumne 11 and Ava Ranson 10. Beattie finished with seven points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Lindsay led MSU on the boards with 12 rebounds, and Gabby Mocchi added six.
Montana State opens its 2020-21 season hosting North Dakota at 2 p.m. Sunday. Following guidance from the Gallatin City-County Health Department and Montana State University health officials, Bobcat men's and women's basketball seasons will open without fans. For video streaming and radio of Sunday’s game visit msubobcats.com.
The Bobcats' game at Utah Valley on Dec. 12 has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the UVU program.
