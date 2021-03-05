SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Tori Martell completed the regular season the way any senior would want.
The product of Somerset, Wisconsin, connected on 7-of-12 3-point attempts and led all scorers with 23 points as Montana State recorded an 81-66 win over Sacramento State on Friday afternoon in The Nest.
Martell hit five triples in the first half to give Montana State (16-6, 13-3) a 39-27 advantage at intermission.
MSU held a 16-point cushion with 3:23 remaining in the third quarter on a Darian White layup off the fastbreak. Sacramento State (2-21, 2-18) closed the margin to 59-49 heading into the final frame.
The Bobcats converted 9 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter and built their largest lead at 20 points on two occasions, the last coming with 2:25 left on a pair of Lexi Deden charity tosses.
Also hitting double digits for the Bobcats was White with 17 points, connecting on 7 of 15 from the field. The Boise, Idaho, native also posted seven assists, five steals and four rebounds. Freshman Leia Beattie came off the bench for nine points, all from long distance.
“I’m proud of how we started and how we finished,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said. “Tori was in her zone; Darian was impacting the game in every stat category and the team showed our depth is a great strength.”
Jordan Olivares paced Sacramento State with 17 points.
Montana State will play at the Big Sky Conference tournament on Tuesday in Boise, Idaho.
