BOZEMAN — Clevan Thomas Jr. isn’t just hungry to play in a football game again.
“I am salivating,” he said Wednesday.
Thomas has been unable to sate his appetite since 2020. The wide receiver tore his ACL in the spring of 2021, forcing him to miss all of last season with Kentucky.
Now, Thomas is healthy and a member of the Montana State Bobcats. Barring something unforeseen during fall camp, Thomas will be able to experience a college game on the field in a few weeks, potentially as a starter for the reigning Football Championship Subdivision runner-up.
“I was a player-coach last year,” Thomas said. “Don't get me wrong, it was a wonderful experience. I got to see the game from a different point of view. But I wanted to be out there, and the fact that I'm able to be out there now, I'm able to break, it's fun. It brings extra life to me.”
Thomas grew up in the Miami, Florida, area and became a three-star recruit at Charles W. Flanagan High School. He received 15 college offers — nearly all from Football Bowl Subdivision schools, including Michigan — and chose to play for a Southeastern Conference program.
Thomas played in 28 games at Kentucky, including 13 in 2019, but never became a frequent target. He caught 16 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown as a Wildcat.
“Playing SEC definitely opened my eyes. A different competition level, and, I’m not going to lie, it was tough at first,” Thomas said. “But it did teach me a lot. I’m not bitter towards Kentucky. In my career I've experienced things, I played in games, I scored touchdowns, I got put on my butt sometimes."
A potential breakout season last fall was quashed months before the first game. On one of the last plays of a spring practice, Thomas broke on a post route, while the defensive back guarding him slipped. The DB pulled Thomas in a way that caused his left leg to get stuck and his ACL to tear.
Thomas couldn’t put weight on his left leg for nearly two months, needing crutches to get around his stair-filled apartment. Many players in his situation would’ve called it a career at that point, but he chose to use his final year of eligibility. His father, who tore his ACL when he was a cornerback at Florida State, was a major motivator.
“He just said, like, ‘When you go through this process, this is going to show you if you love the game or not,’” the younger Thomas said. “This is one of those injuries, you either quit or you attack it every day.”
Rather than spend a sixth year in a Kentucky uniform, Thomas entered the transfer portal.
“I’m very thankful for Kentucky. They made me the man I am today,” he said. “I'm just ready to show what I learned there and make the transition here.”
Thomas got on MSU’s radar, and vice versa, largely because of a coaching connection. Now-Marshall wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight served the same role at Kentucky in 2020 and 2021, and he worked with MSU receivers coach Justin Udy when both were on Utah State’s staff in 2018. Bouknight also crossed paths with MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright (Bouknight coached at Oregon in 2019, and Housewright spent the 2020 season on the Ducks’ staff).
Offensive analyst/recruiting and operations assistant Sam Mix was the first MSU coach to reach out to Thomas and “is probably 80 to 90% why I’m here,” Thomas said.
Thomas committed to the Bobcats in June. About a month later, he sat atop MSU’s depth chart at “H” (or slot) receiver.
“Things just didn't quite work out at Kentucky, but he's ultra competitive, he really prepares well, and then he's got a bunch of ability,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Wednesday. “We recruit these one-year guys with the intention that they're going to be able to contribute heavily, and I think to this point, whether that's what he did in the summer or now through the beginning of fall camp, he, like (transfer running back) Kaegun (Williams), is living up to those expectations.”
The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Thomas played in both the slot and the outside at Kentucky. MSU’s plan right now is for him to stick at “H” and compete for snaps with currently injured former starter Coy Steel, Sacramento State transfer Marqui Johnson and Tayvian Williams.
“He’s really come along. A lot of guys are liking him,” MSU receiver Willie Patterson said last week. “He came in working, humble, and he’s just confident. He came from the SEC but he knows you’re not going to come in here and beat somebody out a spot. You’re going to have to work and prove yourself.”
Thomas needed some time to get used to the Bozeman elevation (“I was catching cramps. I haven’t caught a cramp, I think, since high school.”). Now he’s acclimated and has been working hard with his coaches, Patterson, Steel, fellow transfer receiver Ravi Alston, defensive back Ty Okada and other Cats.
Thomas was full of smiles and positive energy as he talked to reporters on Wednesday. It’s easy to see why, considering where he stood a year ago.
“Last year I was on crutches. I couldn't even walk,” he said. “So I'm just grateful, and I’m attacking every day.”
