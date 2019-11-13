BOZEMAN — Montana State women’s basketball coach Tricia Binford on Wednesday announced the signing of six players for the 2020-21 season.
The Bobcats added forward Lexi Deden from Missoula Sentinel, Guard Leia Beattie of Midland, Texas, forward Taylor Janssen of Rosemount, Minnesota, forward Katelynn Limardo of Silver City, New Mexico, guard Ava Ranson from Boise, Idaho, and guard Sydney Stensgaard from Grove Heights, Minnesota.
Deden averaged 15.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.2 blocks and 2.1 assists per game as a junior at Sentinel. Her mother, Dawn, played at Montana from 1984-88 and her aunt, Karen, is in the University of Washington athletic hall of fame.
Beattie scored 26.3 points per game at Midland Classical Academy and was named first-team all-state. Janssen put up 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game at Rosemount High School. Limardo has recorded 1,196 career points and 629 rebounds at Silver High School.
Ranson led the Southern Idaho Conference in scoring averaging 18.3 points per game and was a first-team all-state selection as a junior at Timberline High School. Stensgaard is a three-time Metro East all-conference selection at Simley High School.
“Initially, our plan wasn’t to sign six,” Binford said in an MSU press release. “But we found kids that were that good of a fit and possess the ability help us take this program to the next level.
“Not only are they great individually talented players, but they’re a fantastic group as far as what Montana State is all about. They’re outstanding student-athletes, high-character and competitive.”
