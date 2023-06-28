DILLON – There was a palpable buzz at Vigilante Field on Wednesday afternoon. The kind of buzz that is only generated when an NFL linebacker is on the gridiron.

Troy Andersen, a Dillon-native and linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons, was back in town to host a free football camp for boys and girls entering grades 1-8.

“It was a pretty cool opportunity that so many people helped me throw together. We wanted to get the kids out of the house, run around, do some drills and compete a little bit. Hopefully they had some fun,” Andersen said.

Andersen was an All-State quarterback and led the Beavers to a Class A State Championship as a senior in 2016, Dillon's most recent state title.

His football journey has since brought him to Montana State and now Atlanta, but the community of Dillon still holds a special place in his heart.

“He (Andersen) has given back to a community that he loves and we’re so fortunate to have him. It just speaks to Troy as a person to want to do this and give some of his time to come back here and be with these kids. He has always been first-class and has always been the hardest worker in the room. I am understating it, but this is a very special day,” Dillon head football coach Zach McRae said.

Campers cycled through a series of drills run by high school and college players as well as Andersen himself. At the end of camp, Andersen signed autographs and took pictures with campers for over an hour.

Counselors included local high school athletes and Montana State football players. For Eli Nourse, a recent high school graduate in Dillon, it was a chance to work alongside someone he has long admired.

“He is kind of like the pinnacle of Dillon sports. He’s such a good guy, obviously giving back to the community. He put Dillon, Montana, on the map in a way. It is super cool to have him as a role model and as a guide for being a human being and an athlete,” Nourse said.

Nourse will continue his football career in college, staying in Dillon to play at Montana Western. For someone who was inspired by Andersen, Nourse appreciated the chance to be able to inspire the next generation.

There was a lot that campers could learn, especially from the guy that recorded 69 tackles as a rookie in the NFL.

“It’s super fun, coaching them up and teaching them some things we know. Troy has been in NFL training camp and played for a full year now, so there is a lot to learn from him,” Nourse said.

Andersen hopes the camp can make an impact on Dillon’s youth, with himself and the rest of the counselors serving as role models.

One thing he does know, he would’ve loved the chance to attend a football camp hosted by an NFL player when he was a young kid in Dillon.

“Growing up, I would’ve thought it was pretty cool. We brought in the high school kids and college kids, they were my heroes growing up. All those guys came together, and for the kids to be around them and see them, hopefully they took something away from it, and if not, hopefully they had fun,” Andersen said.

Andersen will now turn his attention to his second season with the Falcons, with training camp set to start on July 25 and the first preseason game scheduled for Aug. 11.

Photos: Troy Andersen youth football camp