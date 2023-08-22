BOZEMAN — The Atlanta Falcons will open their 2023 regular season Sept. 10 at home against the Carolina Panthers. Barring a twist in the next few weeks, the Falcons’ starting lineup will feature a Montana native.

Troy Andersen, a Dillon native and Montana State graduate, rose to the top of Atlanta’s depth chart at inside linebacker in Week 16 of last season, when he was a rookie. He’s also been a first stringer in every 2023 preseason game, the last of which will take place Thursday against Pittsburgh.

Andersen is playing for a different defensive coordinator than last season. Dean Pees retired and was replaced by Ryan Nielsen, who’s had kind words to say about Andersen.

"I'm excited about this particular player," Nielsen said in February. "There is definitely a place (for him). His skill set allows him to do a lot of things that fit certain things that we want that position to do. He's been awesome."

After Tuesday’s practice, Andersen spoke to 406mtsports.com over the phone about the differences between this season and his first one, his favorite memories from his rookie year, his former MSU teammates in the NFL, trips he’s made back to Montana and more.

406: How's the preseason, the lead up to the season, been going so far?

TA: It's been great. Trying to implement a new defense and get adjusted to all the new guys, the new faces. But it's been fun so far. It's been a good camp, productive camp. Looking forward to the regular season starting.

406: What do you feel like has changed most mentally and physically since this time last year?

TA: I think it's just understanding things more, having more confidence on the field, being able to make adjustments, make calls. Just play fast and physical.

406: How much more confident are you? How much have you grown as a player and feeling like, “OK, I can be a really good player in this league”?

TA: I think it just comes with reps and time on task. The more you practice, the more comfortable you feel, which produces confidence. We practice hard and prepare as best we can. I think that kind of bodes well for confidence and then performance.

406: We kind of know some of the big changes there are jumping from college to the pro level, but is there anything that surprised you or something that you didn't quite expect?

TA: It's your job and it's 24/7 and it's kind of on you. No one's going to baby or carry along. It's up to you to put the work in and to watch the film and take care of your body and just do all the little things right because you don't have anybody holding your hand like sometimes maybe in college. It's a lot more self discipline in that way.

406: What have coaches said that you do best, and what are some things that the coaches want you to work on the most?

TA: I think it's just playing hard. That’s always been something that I try to do. I try to take coaching and learn from each play, each rep, each game and try to get better. And then it's always a constant improvement on communication and tackling, playing linebacker, and just overall knowledge of offenses and our defense.

406: Individual goals? I'm sure some team goals are winning more games and making the playoffs, but anything else specific that you have going into the season that maybe is different than last season?

TA: Just constant improvement. Our goal is to win the division and then take it as far as we can. Obviously, the end goal is to be in Vegas and to win (the Super Bowl) there. Take it one week at a time and just try to get better every week.

406: Any moments where you've been starstruck? Are there any players that you've either gone up against or met where you’ve been like, “Man, I can't believe I'm with you right now”?

TA: Yeah. It's kind of crazy when you play in the league that you grew up watching. I grew up watching all the superstars and quarterbacks. Being on the field with Tom Brady and those types of players, it's pretty surreal for a second. Then you’ve got to get back to playing.

406: I remember you hitting Tom Brady on a pressure. Was that a moment — in the moment or after the fact — that you kind of reflected on?

TA: (Laughs) Yeah, definitely. After the game, I was like, Oh that was pretty cool, I guess.

406: Did you talk to him at all?

TA: No, I didn't.

406: I'm assuming the punt block (that led to a touchdown against the Rams) is still your highlight of last season?

TA: Yeah, that was a pretty fun play, for sure.

406: Obviously the Brady hit, stopping Justin Fields on a third down was one play that I remember. Anything else that kind of stood out for you?

TA: Oh, I don’t really know. It was just kind of a whirlwind. I don’t necessarily remember certain plays.

406: I saw some of the former teammates that you talked to — Lance (McCutcheon), Daniel (Hardy) and Lewis (Kidd). How fulfilling and cool has that been to kind of reconnect with them in NFL uniforms?

TA: It's awesome. I love keeping up with them. .. Super fun to see them in their journeys, and I’m excited to continue to watch them.

I went to Lewis' wedding and saw all those guys and text them every once in a while. I've been texting with (former MSU and current Seattle Seahawks defensive back) Ty (Okada) this season. So yeah, it’s been fun.

406: Are you planning to make it back to Bozeman for some games this year?

TA: I don't know if our schedule allows it. We obviously play on Sundays. I would love to, but we'll see.

406: You were obviously back for the (Dillon youth football) camp and the “Montana Roots” package that the Falcons did with you? How would you describe some of those experiences and be able to come back to your home state?

TA: It was cool. It was a great offseason to go back and hang out with family and friends and get away from football for a little bit, then train and get ready for the season. Montana's home and I love it there. Love my time there. Love the people there. It will always be that way.