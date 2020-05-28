BOZEMAN — Troy two-way lineman Jace Fisher has committed to play football at Montana State, the fourth in-state athlete this month to announce intentions to be a Bobcat.
Proud to announce that I’m committed to MSU! Thank you family an friends and especially thank you to the coaches at MSU.@CoachBJ_MSU @Coach_Hout @CoachChoate_MSU pic.twitter.com/tI92gvfKlI— Jace (@Fisher__75) May 28, 2020
Fisher made his intentions known Thursday morning on Twitter.
"Proud to announce that I'm committed to MSU!" he tweeted before thanking family, friends and coaches.
Fisher is a 6-foot-5, 305-pounder who plays offensive and defensive tackle. He received a scholarship offer a week ago.
Also committing to MSU's Class of 2021 in May were Jace Fitzgerald of Dillon, Eli Aby of Laurel and Kade Cutler of Drummond-Philipsburg. Red Lodge's Elijah Reynolds was the first commit of the class in December 2019.
