Jace Fisher

Jace Fisher, left, a 305-pound lineman from Troy, has committed to MSU.

 JACE FISHER

BOZEMAN — Troy two-way lineman Jace Fisher has committed to play football at Montana State, the fourth in-state athlete this month to announce intentions to be a Bobcat.

Fisher made his intentions known Thursday morning on Twitter.

"Proud to announce that I'm committed to MSU!" he tweeted before thanking family, friends and coaches.

Fisher is a 6-foot-5, 305-pounder who plays offensive and defensive tackle. He received a scholarship offer a week ago.

Also committing to MSU's Class of 2021 in May were Jace Fitzgerald of Dillon, Eli Aby of Laurel and Kade Cutler of Drummond-Philipsburg. Red Lodge's Elijah Reynolds was the first commit of the class in December 2019.

Tags

Load comments