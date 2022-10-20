BOZEMAN — Two Montana State players and one from Montana have been added to Football Championship Subdivision award watch lists, Stats Perform announced Thursday.
MSU quarterback Sean Chambers was added to the watch list for the Walter Payton Award, which is given to the FCS offensive player of the year. Bobcats linebacker Callahan O'Reilly made the watch list for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the FCS defensive player of the year.
For UM, punter Patrick Rohrbach was added to the Jerry Rice Award watch list. That honor is handed out to the FCS freshman of the year.
Chambers joins a watch list that includes another MSU quarterback, Tommy Mellott, who Stats Perform added before the season. Chambers and Mellott have formed a prolific two-QB system, and Chambers played three games as the primary signal caller because Mellott was out with a concussion. Chambers leads all FCS players with 16 rushing touchdowns.
Cats running back Isaiah Ifanse made the Walter Payton watch list in the preseason, before MSU announced that he was month to month in his recovery from knee surgery. The All-American practiced earlier this week for the first time all season.
UM defensive back Justin Ford, safety Robby Hauck and linebacker Patrick O'Connell all made the Buck Buchanan watch list before the season.
The other Big Sky player added to the Walter Payton watch list on Thursday was Sacramento State running back Cameron Skattebo, while Weber State defensive back Maxwell Anderson made the Buck Buchanan watch list. Joining Rohrbach on the Jerry Rice watch list were UC Davis DB Rex Connors, Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas and Idaho QB Gevani McCoy.
