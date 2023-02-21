Montana loses to Montana State 13

BOZEMAN — The 2023 XFL season began over the weekend, and it featured three former Montana players. 

Ex-Montana State wide receiver Travis Jonsen and ex-Montana defensive back Gavin Robertson are both on the San Antonio Brahmas' roster, while former MSU receiver Kevin Kassis is with the Seattle Sea Dragons. Only Jonsen is on an active roster. Robertson and Kassis are listed on their teams' reserve lists.

