BOZEMAN — A pair of Montana players earned Phil Steele FCS All-America preseason selections, while one from Montana State received the honor.
UM linebacker Jace Lewis landed on the first team, and Grizzlies long snapper Matthew O'Donoghue made the second team.
MSU linebacker Troy Andersen received a second-team nod, which he also got from Hero Sports. The senior from Dillon was placed on the Stats Perform preseason all-American first team.
Lewis, a senior from Townsend, made the Hero Sports first team and was a second-team Stats Perform preseason all-American. Stats Perform put O'Donoghue, a senior from California, on its third team.
The Big Sky Conference's other Phil Steele first-team selections were Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere, Weber State offensive lineman Ty Whitworth, Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones, Idaho linebacker Tre Walker and UC Davis punter Daniel Whelan.
