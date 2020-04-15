BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team received two national letters of intent on the opening day of the regular signing period Wednesday, from Nick Gazelas and Bilal Shabazz, coach Danny Sprinkle announced.
Gazelas is a 6-foot-4 guard from Humble, Texas. Shabazz is a 6-8 forward from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Gazelas will be a sophomore and Shabazz a junior for the Bobcats entering the 2020-21 season.
"We're going to get those two up here as soon as we possibly can," Sprinkle said. "It's definitely been a challenge because of everything we've had to do virtually, but these two were all in. We were able to sell the vision of the program and I think Nick and Bilal will be great guys to add to what we're building here."
Gazelas played one season at Jacksonville College, a private junior college in Jacksonville, Texas. He earned All-Region XIV South Zone first-team accolades, averaging 17.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
A starter in 24 of the 28 games, Gazelas finished the season as the team's leading scorer and was second with 31.2 minutes per game. He was a double-digit scorer in all but three games and scored over 20 in 10 contests.
He registered a career-high 30 points in a game at the start of the 2020 calendar year.
"Nick is a really talented scorer," Sprinkle said. "He can really shoot the basketball which we definitely wanted to address in our recruiting. His shooting and his toughness really stood out. He played in one of the best junior college leagues in the country and he was named first team all-region. That is a heck of an accomplishment for a freshman. He played in one of the most athletic junior college leagues in the country which will help him adapt to the Division I level and the Big Sky Conference.
"Our whole staff did a really good job of evaluating him and tracking him early. His junior college coach, Louis Truscott, did a really good job with him this year. His high school, David Martinez, is one of the best high school coaches in Texas. He's very well respected and he spoke very highly of Nick."
Shabazz spent the previous two seasons at Trinidad State Junior College in Colorado. As a freshman, he averaged team highs in points per game (12.3), rebounds (7.6) and blocks (1.7).
Shabazz averaged 12.3 points and grabbed 6.1 boards as a sophomore. He led Trinidad State with 357 points as a sophomore and averaged 1.3 blocks. He completed a combined 38 double-digit scoring performances and 13 double-digit rebounding efforts.
Shabazz attended Pius XI Catholic High School in Milwaukee before Trinidad State. He was a double-digit average scorer in consecutive years at Pius XI.
"Bilal has a tremendous upside," Sprinkle said. "If we're fortunate enough to get him here this summer, it could do wonders for his game. He's a really talented shooter. He's 6-8 and really long and athletic. I think he's just at that stage of development where he's really about to take off to the next level."
The Bobcats are set to have four newcomers join the program heading into the 2020-21 season. Mike Hood and Tyler Patterson signed in November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.