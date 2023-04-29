UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect the signings of James Campbell and Patrick O'Connell.

BOZEMAN — Three former football players from Montana's two Division I schools have signed undrafted free agent contracts with the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle signed a pair of former Montana State defensive backs, James Campbell and Ty Okada, as well as ex-Montana linebacker Patrick O'Connell, MSU and UM announced shortly after the 2023 NFL Draft ended Saturday.

Campbell, Okada and O'Connell will join a team that signed former MSU wide receiver Kevin Kassis to a UDFA deal last year (Kassis now plays in the XFL). Seattle sent a scout to each of the Bobcats' last two Pro Days, and the Seahawks weren't represented at UM's 2023 Pro Day.

O'Connell received a first-team All-Big Sky Conference selection in his final season as a Grizzly and was a Buck Buchanan Award finalist in 2021. The Kalispell Glacier graduate posted marks of 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 38 1/2 inches in the vertical jump, 10 feet, 2 inches in the broad jump, 4.28 seconds in the pro shuttle and 6.97 seconds in the three-cone drill.

"It's pretty crazy, honestly, because I grew up my whole life being a Seahawks fan, and now it all comes full circle," O'Connell told UM sports information. "Obviously, I would have liked to hear my name called, but I got my foot in the door now, and I'm excited to get to work. That's what I like to do is put in the work necessary, and that's what I'm going to do in Seattle."

The 6-foot-1, 221-pound O'Connell tallied 242 tackles, 45 tackles for loss, 28 1/2 sacks, two interceptions, five forced fumbles and seven pass deflections in his UM career.

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Okada impressed scouts at MSU's Pro Day on April 5. His 40-yard dash (4.44 seconds), vertical leap (40.5 inches), broad jump (10 feet, 9 inches), shuttle (3.98 seconds) and three-cone (6.85 seconds) were among the best times of all safeties in this year's draft class.

"Okada masks his average size with athletic versatility and football IQ plus the makeup for special teams," The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote in his scouting report of Okada.

Brugler added that Okada had "a decent chance to be drafted" and projected him to be selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round.

"God knows all I ever need is a foot in the door," Okada tweeted after Saturday shortly after his signing was announced. "@Seahawks let’s work!"

Okada joined MSU as a walk-on in 2017 and redshirted that season. The Woodbury, Minnesota, native battled injuries early in his career but became MSU's starting nickelback in 2021 and earned All-Big Sky Conference second-team honors in each of the last two seasons. He helped the Cats reach the 2021 Football Championship Subdivision title game and return to the FCS semifinals last year, when he was a team captain.

Okada finished his college career with 179 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, three interceptions, three sacks, one forced fumble and 18 pass deflections.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Campbell also ran a 4.44-second 40 and posted 10-9 in the broad jump at the Pro Day. His vertical was 37 inches, his shuttle was 4.19 seconds and his three-cone was 6.81.

The Palatka, Florida, native switched from receiver to cornerback during his MSU career and started at corner the previous two seasons. Campbell intercepted two passes, deflected seven passes, forced a fumble, tallied 54 tackles and made two tackles for loss as a Bobcat.

Five other former Cats currently occupy NFL roster spots: linebacker Troy Andersen (Atlanta Falcons), edge rusher/linebacker Daniel Hardy (Los Angeles Rams, seventh round), offensive lineman Lewis Kidd (New Orleans Saints), receiver Lance McCutcheon (Rams) and linebacker Alex Singleton (Denver Broncos). Andersen was drafted in the second round and Hardy in the seventh round last year, while the other three were undrafted free agents.

Samori Toure, a wideout with the Green Bay Packers, is the lone former Griz who played in the NFL last season.