BOZEMAN — A pair of Montana State golfers earned All-Big Sky Conference honors, which were announced Friday.
League coaches voted MSU sophomore Scarlet Weidig Velasquez (Belen Heredia, Costa Rica) to the all-conference third team, while senior Kameryn Basye (Bozeman) received an honorable mention.
Weidig Velasquez averages 75.33 strokes per 18 holes, while Basye averages 76.63. Those are the two lowest averages on the team.
The Bobcats begin play at the 2023 Big Sky Conference women's golf championships on Monday in Scottsdale, Arizona.