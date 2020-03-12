BOZEMAN – Two Montana State skiers finished in the top 15 in the men’s and women’s races of the 2020 Nordic Freestyle competition at Bozeman’s Crosscut Mountain Sports Center on Thursday, hours before NCAA President Mark Emmert issued an edict cancelling all winter and spring Championships, including skiing.

Emma Tarbath recorded a time of 14:24.1 in the Women’s 5k Freestyle race to finish 13th and pace Montana State. Anna Fake tied for 23rd (15:02.3) and Aubrey LeClair finished 32nd (15:22.6).

In the Men’s 10k Freestyle, Zanden McMullen finished 15th (24:55.6), while Eli Jensen was 32nd (26:14.0).

The Bobcats scored 41.5 points in the Nordic Freestyle races to finish seventh overall with 139.5 combined total points.

