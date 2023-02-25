MOSCOW, Idaho — Competing in her final track and field meet before she plans on redshirting in the spring and training for her final collegiate outdoor track season, Montana State's Elena Carter had a day to remember on the second day of the Big Sky Indoor Track & Field Championships, held in the Kibbie Dome on Friday.

Within the span of several hours, Carter broke her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.33 seconds.

Tags

Load comments