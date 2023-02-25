MOSCOW, Idaho — Competing in her final track and field meet before she plans on redshirting in the spring and training for her final collegiate outdoor track season, Montana State's Elena Carter had a day to remember on the second day of the Big Sky Indoor Track & Field Championships, held in the Kibbie Dome on Friday.
Within the span of several hours, Carter broke her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.33 seconds.
“Mid-season, I was feeling really tired and it was really hard to run,” Carter said. “I was kind of worried going into the (hurdles) race, so once I saw I PR'ed, I got really excited. I didn’t know how well I was running until the very end.”
Carter’s fifth long jump of 19 feet, 2.75 inches resulted in her first indoor Big Sky long jump title.
“Each jump, I was focusing on doing the little things right,” the Helena Capital graduate said. “I wasn’t super happy with how it went, but I’m still excited to win. I knew that until the very last jump, there was always the possibility of somebody popping off. So I was trying to keep my mind right and compete the entire time.”
MSU's Macy White broke through in the first heat of the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.49 seconds — one-hundredth of a second faster than her own school record set last year. She and fellow Bobcat Jaeden Wolff will run again in Saturday's finals.
The MSU women finished Friday in first place with 46 points, while Weber State (39 points) and Northern Arizona (35 points) are within striking distance.
NAU’s men’s team is in the lead with 52.5 points, followed by Idaho (45), Idaho State (31.5), Weber State (31) and MSU (29).
Live from the podium
The Bobcats got silver medals from Leah Klein in the weight throw and Maisee Brown in the pole vault.
Down to her final throw, and situated in fourth place, Klein uncorked a throw of 61 feet, 2 inches, which moved her into second place and gave her the first throw over 60 feet in her career. Klein’s mark is third all-time in MSU history and only a few inches behind current throws coach Jen Allen’s second-best mark on the Bobcats’ top-10 leaderboard.
Brown and eventual champion Savannah Schultz of Eastern Washington were the only two vaulters to clear the 13-2.25 bar on their first attempts. Despite bowing out at the 13-6.25 bar, Brown earned the silver medal by virtue of having fewer misses than EWU’s Hally Ruff, who took third. Brown’s showing was a personal best that moved her up to fourth all-time at MSU.
MSU's Camila Noe capped off her indoor track and field 5K career with a bronze medal.
Less than an hour later, MSU’s new-look distance medley relay of Kendra Lusk, Giulia Gandolfi, Ava Weems and Lindsey Paulson also earned a bronze. Their time of 11:37.10 was less than one second off of the school record of 11:36.16 set in 2013.
Men's distance medley relay wins title
Shortly before the Bobcat women toed the line for their distance medley relay, Montana State true freshman Sam Ells was nervous.
Or, to quote Chris Bianchini: “so nervous, underlined.”
Or, to quote Ells himself: “I was nervous, all caps.”
With veterans like Bianchini, Levi Taylor and Duncan Hamilton also toeing the line in the men’s distance medley relay, Ells overcame his first conference meet nerves, put together a sold leadoff leg and captured his first gold medal.
“Once we got going, I felt really confident,” Ells said. “We were controlled through the first part of the race, but then I laid down the hammer. I gave everything I had to keep it close.”
MSU’s distance medley relay team wound up winning by nearly five seconds over second-place Idaho, which took the lead early.
“I was so proud,” said Bianchini, a sixth-year senior. “I knew Sam was so nervous because this was his first conference race ever. We’ve kind of adopted him as our son on the team. To see him go out there and battle with the caliber of athletes he battled with, to see Levi get out of his comfort zone and run an 800 and to see Duncan with two more events to run tomorrow have that much courage to go that hard and put the team first was good to see.”
After Bianchini and Taylor’s legs gained ground on the front three teams, Hamilton picked off the remaining teams one by one on a tactical mile anchor leg. Taking cues from what he heard in the crowd, Hamilton put on several timely surges each time he moved up the ladder.
“I made sure to pass decisively when I caught up to people,” Hamilton said. “I took a quick breather when I caught up to them, then made a quick surge past them. All the other coaches were yelling 'latch on, latch on,' so I knew that’s what they were trying to do. If I surged for the next 200 meters after passing them, then I could prevent them from latching on."
Bianchini compared Hamilton’s performance to that of Drake Schneider, another strong relay closer in recent MSU history.
“When Duncan came around the first lap, I yelled at him that the race was wide open,” Bianchini said. “I knew he would have it. It reminded me of handing off the baton to Drake Schneider [in the 1,600-meter relay]. As soon as the baton is in their hands, I have absolutely no doubt what’s going to happen.”
Hamilton passed Idaho’s Shea Mattson along the back stretch of the penultimate lap, then cruised a sub-four-minute mile split and stopped the clock at 9:45.98 — the sixth-fastest time in MSU history.
“It was really cool to get Sam a conference gold on his first race,” Hamilton said. “He’s one for one in Big Sky Conference races so far.”
Points on the board
MSU freshman Garret Coley reached the podium and achieved a personal goal of his: a score of 5,000 points in his first-ever indoor heptathlon. The Bozeman Gallatin grad placed third with 5,007 points, which rank ninth in program history.
Ben Perrin was MSU's only other medalist on the men’s side, placing third in the men’s 5,000 meters with a time of 13:53.03. It's the second time he’s medaled in the indoor 5K and the third time he’s had a top-four finish in the event indoors.
MSU sprinters Xavier Simpson (60-meter dash), Stryder Todd-Fields (200-meter dash) and Bianchini (800 meters) all made finals in their respective events. Defending pole vault champion and current Big Sky Conference indoor record holder Colby Wilson will compete Saturday, as well as Hamilton twice (mile, 3,000 meters), triple jumper Ian Fosdick and weight thrower Matt Furdyk. Perrin will double back in the men’s 3,000 meters, Ells and Taylor are seeded in the top 10 of the men’s mile, and the MSU 1,600-meter relay comes in with the second-fastest time behind NAU.
The meet is being live streamed on ESPN+.
