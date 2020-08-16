BOZEMAN — Montana State coach Jeff Choate recently vented to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic about the COVID-19 pandemic and the state of college football, later explaining his reasons for opening up in a story by Colton Pool of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
The entire story in The Athletic, headlined "An FCS coach laments and vents about a season and sport in flux", can be read here (subscription required). The Athletic is a subscription-based national sports website.
Here are some excerpts from Feldman's interview with Choate, the fifth-year MSU coach, former Washington assistant and ex-Montana Western player:
On punting football to the spring: "The real tragedy here is we could not operate together in the best interest of our kids. It’s not whether we’re playing or not. The spirit of amateurism, which has been a fallacy for a long time, is totally gone now because we’re saying if you can afford to test your players at this level or provide for them at this level, then you can participate at this great game we call football. But if you can’t, then you’re less than. We’ve created a different caste system here.”
On the impact on athletes: “I feel like we’ve been supported by MSU — our president (Waded Cruzado) has been awesome — but at the 30,000-foot level with the NCAA, it’s unbelievably unfair how these kids have been treated. The decision whether to play or not to play should’ve been made a long time ago. Our kids aren’t summer-stipend kids. They don’t have cooked-to-order breakfasts that overlook Lake Washington, like we did at the University of Washington. Our kids don’t have that stuff. They work summer jobs. They sacrifice to be here and train with their teammates. The NCAA’s inaction cost them all of that — sitting here on pins and needles — sometimes not being able to work because maybe they were contact-tracing because of somebody else and so they had to sit in their apartment for 14 days. And it’s all because the NCAA refused to act and they were being bullied by the Power 5. That’s what this amounts to.”
On the NCAA's lack of leadership: “Instead of us acting all together and providing leadership in times of crisis, which is what leaders are supposed to do, and the NCAA is the leader of intercollegiate athletics, it’s just unfathomable that they said, we’re not going to do anything. We’re just gonna kick this down. How about them saying, ‘Look, we’re in a crisis. Now is not the time to worry about playing football.’ "
More on the NCAA: "The money machine is driving this, man. You can’t say that we’re in a global pandemic and the money machine isn’t the thing that’s driving us. Everybody wants to take the moral high ground. The moral high ground was to have said this back in June — ‘Hey, now is not the time to do this. Let’s shut this down.’ Instead of forcing us all to act like we’re gonna play and dragging our kids through all of this BS and uncertainty. It’s a really bad look.”
On Pac-12 players threatening to boycott: “All of the kids in the Pac-12 talking about opting out, this is a consequence of these kids being disenfranchised. They keep getting jerked around."
On what happens next: “It’s hard to lead your troops into battle when you don’t have the battle plans. You’re doing parent meetings and you’re talking to boosters and keep everybody engaged but we really don’t know how these decisions are being made because most of the time we don’t have a seat at the table. It’s been unfair the way we’ve dragged these kids through this over a four-month period of time when I think if we were really honest with each other, around the early part of July when this thing really started to skyrocket, maybe we need to back off and say, ‘Let’s not do mandatory workouts right now.’ ”
On some Power 5 schools' push for football amid a pandemic: "I’m not angry at them for doing it. That’s people’s jobs. That’s people’s livelihoods. I get that. I’m just sad that it happened. It’s just sad that it came to it that the almighty dollar started to control that. Money changed that years ago, and I know I’ve benefited from that myself. You get why players are going, ‘Why don’t I get mine?’ How can you not? This is culmination of this long, downward spiral of the ideals of what college football is about. I’m not gonna be a hypocrite and say that I haven’t benefited from that. I have. But we just let things get out of control.”
