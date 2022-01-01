POCATELLO, Idaho — Playing without starting point guard Darian White, the Montana State women's basketball team fell to Idaho State 67-57 Saturday at Reed Gym.
MSU did not disclose why White, the team's leading scorer, was out.
“Our kids played with a lot of heart,” MSU coach Tricia Binford said in a press release. “We were undermanned, and we had some kids playing a lot of long minutes.”
The Bobcats (7-8, 2-2 Big Sky) trailed 27-22 at halftime and took a 41-38 lead with 3 minutes, 13 seconds left in the third quarter. The Bengals (7-6, 3-1) then went on a pair of 12-3 runs, first to take a 50-44 lead into the fourth and then to go up 62-47 with 2:26 seconds remaining.
ISU's Estefania Ors finished with a career-high 31 points. The native of Spain shot 7 of 11 from 3-point range.
“Fatigue caught up to us in the second half,” Binford said. “Our biggest disappointment was rebounding and giving them too many second and third possessions. We gave Ors too many uncontested looks and she knocked down the open shot.”
Billings Senior graduate Kola Bad Bear led MSU with 17 points and seven rebounds while shooting 11 of 13. Leia Beattie added 12 points.
The Cats shot 35% from the field and 13% (2 of 16) on 3-pointers.
“We talked at halftime about establishing our post presence,” Binford said. “We just didn’t have good movement inside-out and we didn’t get our 3-ball game going. Our defense gave us a chance, but we have to get the job done on both ends of the floor.”
ISU finished with a 45-30 total rebound advantage, thanks to eight boards each from Callie Bourne, Montana Oltrogge and Tomekia Whitman.
MSU will host Idaho on Thursday night.
