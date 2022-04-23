BOZEMAN — Montana State was missing enough players in its spring football game to field entire units on both sides of the ball.
MSU had 22 players on its non-participating list, many of whom will be starters or at least competing for playing time next season. Those absences limited what anyone could learn from the game. They also provided valuable opportunities.
Some of MSU’s key contributors from last season played big roles in the Sonny Holland Classic spring game Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. But just as many, if not more, unproven players shined at the scrimmage, which the Gray Team won 24-17 over the Blue Team.
“Our springs are not easy, by any means. We get a lot of work in. We double rep,” said MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott. “It’s next guy up, and that’s why we double rep, because we’ve got 2s and 3s and 4s that know exactly what they’re doing, like if they were the 1s on a lot of other programs.”
Injuries/surgeries have kept many of MSU’s stars and starting-caliber players out all spring: running back Isaiah Ifanse, defensive back Ty Okada, linebacker Callahan O’Reilly, defensive lineman Kyle Rygg and wide receiver/punt returner Coy Steel. Other key players missing from Saturday’s scrimmage were DB James Campbell, defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV, RB Elijah Elliott, offensive lineman Titan Fleischmann, wide receiver Cam Gardner, OL Jacob Kettels, LB Danny Uluilakepa, DB Tyrel Thomas and DB Eric Zambrano.
The spring game also didn’t include recent transfers Omarrian Aigbedion (an O-lineman), Kadren Johnson (a D-lineman) or Kaegun Williams (a running back).
Injuries are never ideal, but spring is not the worst time for them. Players like Ifanse, Okada and O’Reilly who led the Cats to the Football Championship Subdivision title game are getting much-needed recovery time.
The absences are “just a product of a long, physical season,” said MSU coach Brent Vigen. “You get some guys fixed up, (and) they don’t need spring as badly as some of those guys that are getting all those reps.”
Mellott opened Saturday’s game with a 40-yard pass to receiver Ravi Alston, a Saint John’s University transfer. Blocking for the Blue Team on the play were a pair of sophomore guards, JT Reed and Marcus Wehr, who rode the bench last season. Wehr, a Billings Central graduate, previously played D-line before switching sides this spring. He has put on weight and taken coaching well this spring, Vigen said.
“Really excited about moving him but more so just how he’s responded to the move,” Vigen added.
The Gray Team also had an O-lineman who used to be a D-lineman: redshirt freshman Trey Yates, brother of MSU legend Tucker Yates.
Gray Team quarterback Sean Chambers, a Wyoming transfer, threw three interceptions but completed a touchdown pass to junior tight end Derryk Snell to help spark the Gray team’s comeback from a 17-0 deficit. Two of the INTs were caught by Dru Polidore, a first-year Air Force transfer who Vigen said had “his best day” of the spring.
Backup Gray QB Jordan Reed, who fittingly grayshirted last year, threw a TD pass to freshman receiver Aidan Garrigan and followed it up with a two-point toss to sophomore Tayvian Williams, the brother of former MSU standout D-end Amandre Williams.
Level Price Jr., who played nickelback for the Gray Team, “is probably the guy that’s taken that opportunity the most” in Okada’s stead, Vigen said. Linebackers such as Jory Choate and McCade O’Reilly, Callahan’s brother, made impressive tackles throughout Saturday’s game after little playing time last season.
The game-winning TD was scored by DeMareus Hosey, a sophomore running back who sat behind Ifanse, Elliott and Lane Sumner on last season’s depth chart. Hosey rushed for 77 yards Saturday.
The Blue Team got TD runs from Garrett Coon and Sumner, a Huntley Project graduate who rushed for 109 yards Saturday.
“Lane Sumner, Garrett Coon and DeMareus Hosey, that was probably their best day collectively,” Vigen said.
The Cats have stressed the importance of depth since Vigen took over. It can be seen in practice when they “double rep,” with one offensive group and one defensive group simultaneously running plays on each side of the field. It can be seen in D-linemen like Grebe, who contributed to a safety Saturday, and Ben Seymour, who was also in on the safety and was credited with two other sacks. Both Grebe and Seymour, among several other current MSU D-linemen, received significant playing time last year despite being backups.
“When you can go out here during spring practice and double rep, then you come into these games and we can go two teams and not drop off that much,” Grebe said. “Just like last year, we can rotate eight, 10 guys. That’s huge for the defense.”
MSU’s coaches hope the Sonny Holland Classic and all of the spring practices that preceded it will help shore up their team’s depth. Perhaps some of the backups who stepped in for inactive players Saturday will play important roles during the 2022 season.
“It allows for other guys to have to emerge and to be called upon, and that’s typically what you go through in the spring,” Vigen said. “We had some guys pressed into duty that really took some strides this spring, and we’ll need to continue to do that.”
