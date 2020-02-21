MISSOULA — When Montana and Montana State square off on Saturday night at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, the second Cat-Griz matchup will likely have a very different feel than the first.
First, the unknowns: Will Montana guard Timmy Falls and Montana State guard Harald Frey play? Falls injured his right ankle in Montana’s win over Idaho State last week and did not return to the game.
Frey will have far less time to recover, as he seemed to injury his ankle as well during a road game at Portland State on Thursday. During the first matchup between the two teams, Frey scored 37 points and was close to eclipsing the single game Dahlberg Arena scoring record.
If Frey or Falls cannot go, it will put a little bit of a damper on the game, but it still is, after all, Cat-Griz.
“Sometimes I feel like this game is more important to the state than maybe all our other games,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said. “So you kind of feel a little pressure to win this game, but at the same time it’s a positive energy, we look forward to it, that’s why you put on the Griz jersey, is to put yourself in this type of environment and run."
One of the other storylines coming into the second matchup of the two Treasure State schools is whether or not both teams' big men will get into early foul trouble again.
Montana State forward Jubrile Belo — who is averaging 17.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last three games — was limited to just 13 minutes against the Grizzlies on Feb. 1. Belo accumulated two fouls in just five first-half minutes and had four for the game.
He also missed all four of his shot attempts, though that’s a rarity for the sophomore from London, England. Belo has made at least two field goals in every other game this season and the game against Montana was the only time this year he’s been held scoreless.
“Teams are guarding him differently, teams are trying to be really physical with him and for the most part he’s done a really good job keeping his composure and keeping to the task at hand … He’s our most analytical thinker on the team,” Bobcat head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “If I ask the team a question, he’ll have some responses where I’m like, man, this joker gets it. He’s super, super thoughtful and a deep thinker. He’s a really good player, he’s physical, he’s super athletic.
“The sky is the limit for him, he’s just going to keep getting better and better over the next couple years.”
Montana has a couple talented young big men, too, and they were all key in the first Cat-Griz win of the season. True freshman Kyle Owens was especially noteworthy, matching a career high with 14 points against the Bobcats and also added six rebounds.
DJ Carter-Hollinger also played one of his best games in his young Grizzly career, scoring seven points, hauling down nine rebounds and tallying five assists against just one turnover.
Foul trouble hit the front line for Montana, too, in the first game against Montana State, limiting starting center Jared Samuelson to four minutes.
“Our guys were active. They had some guys in foul trouble like we did,” DeCuire said. “So you take the starting center off of both teams and the play from there is pretty much what happened and I thought our guys performed under the circumstances.”
Saturday’s game will also be a homecoming for another of Montana’s young forwards, as Bozeman High School product Mack Anderson will return for the second time.
Anderson played 13 minutes the first time against the Bobcats this year, tallying two points and three rebounds. He scored four points in one minute of court time when the Grizzlies traveled to Bozeman last year.
“Super excited. I always look forward to going back there and playing,” Anderson said. “It’s super fun, all my family’s there, it’s always good to be back home and play there.”
Saturday’s game is preceded by the second round of the women’s Cat-Griz game, which tips at 2 p.m. Both games will be televised statewide on SWX.
Montana enters the game 16-10 (12-3 Big Sky play) and riding a five-game win streak. Montana State is 14-12 (8-7 BSC) and has won three of its last five games.
“It’s just another chance to compete,” Sprinkle said. “It’s an awesome atmosphere, it’s a great opportunity for our guys to play against the team leading our league right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.