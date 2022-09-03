BOZEMAN — Willie Patterson drifted to the left corner of the end zone, fighting through contact and his jersey being pulled.
Despite that, Patterson made a play on the ball over his defender and came down for the 17-yard score. He merely faked the backflip this time — unlike his backflip in last year’s Gold Rush football game — but it was still apparent how excited the senior wideout was to give his team the lead.
After a slow start from Montana State’s offense, the Bobcats executed when it counted in the red zone en route to a 40-17 victory over McNeese State to open the 2022 season.
The Bobcats’ annual Gold Rush game served as the season opener for the first time since the 2018 season. But even in front of 21,687 golden-clad fans in Bobcat Stadium, the offense for both sides was late to show up.
Both Montana State and McNeese State failed to move the ball much on the opening drives. Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott did find Patterson for a 19-yard catch down the right sideline, but the rest of the first quarter was filled with near misses.
That included a dropped interception by safety Jeffrey Manning, Jr. and a holding call negating a 52-yard touchdown run by running back Lane Sumner. Another holding call later in the quarter brought back another Sumner run, but the tailback still found enough room to run for 87 yards in the first half.
The Bobcats found an offensive rhythm late in the first quarter, as back-to-back throws to St. John’s transfer wide receiver Ravi Alston set up Montana State at the McNeese State 20-yard line. When play resumed, Wyoming transfer quarterback Sean Chambers punched in a 3-yard touchdown to give the Bobcats the first lead of the game.
It didn’t take long for McNeese State to respond, though, as running back D’Angelo Durham found an opening on the first play of the next drive and ripped off a 75-yard touchdown to tie things up 7-7.
Sumner set up the next Montana State drive with a 40-yard run of his own. A defensive pass interference call brought the Bobcats closer for a 37-yard field goal from kicker Blake Glessner.
McNeese tied things up again with an 18-yard field goal, but it took some time to get there. On third and goal, McNeese quarterback Knox Kadum seemingly fumbled the ball into the end zone, where it was recovered by Montana State. But on replay review, the referees determined Kadum’s knee was down, setting up the field goal attempt.
Patterson’s touchdown regained the lead for Montana State right before halftime, while a sack by defensive linemen Ben Seymour and Sebastian Valdez punctuated the first half.
Montana State’s defense continued to make plays to start the second half. After allowing a 31-yard run, defensive linemen Blake Schmidt and Brody Grebe combined for a sack, while nickelback Ty Okada broke up a pass on fourth down.
Later, after a Sumner fumble near midfield, linebacker Callahan O’Reilly picked off the very next pass from Kadum. It would’ve been a walk-in pick-six, but Okada was called for a block in the back.
Meanwhile, Glessner added a 41-yard field goal and Chambers ran in for another score, this time from 4 yards out. That brought the Bobcats’ lead to 26-10 after Glessner missed on the extra point attempt.
Sumner also got back on track with a 50-yard catch-and-run to bring Montana State down to the McNeese State 25-yard line. A few plays later Mellott found Alston for an 8-yard diving catch in the end zone to give Montana State a 33-10 lead.
On the other side, McNeese State ended its scoring drought at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Wide receiver Josh Matthews caught a pass, broke a tackle and raced down the left sideline for a 66-yard touchdown.
A fumble from Mellott on an option play — recovered by the Cowboys — also set up McNeese State at midfield. But Valdez made a stop on fourth down to halt a potential Cowboys resurgence.
O’Reilly later grabbed his second interception of the game to set up the Bobcats in Cowboys territory. When Montana State regained possession, Mellott capped things off with a 17-yard touchdown run to ice the game.
Montana State will next face Morehead State next Saturday at home. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.