SALT LAKE CITY — Utah used a 15-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to break a tie and pull away from Montana State 73-63 in women's basketball Friday at the Huntsman Center.
Sophomore point guard Darian White scored MSU’s first seven points en route to a game-high 21 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field. Utah (2-1), coming off an 85-79 victory at No. 15 Oregon State on Tuesday night, went on its 15-0 run with the game tied early in the fourth quarter.
The Bobcats used a 7-0 run in the second quarter and took a 28-26 lead following a Katelynn Limardo layup at the 4:28 mark. A Tori Martell triple with 35-seconds remaining gave the Bobcats a 35-33 lead heading into intermission.
“I really liked how we responded to a tough outing against BYU,” MSU 16th-year head coach Tricia Binford said. “We came out strong and played a much cleaner game. We got some good looks and were able to have an interior presence. It was also great to see Darian take control. I thought she was the best player on the floor.”
Montana State took a four-point lead on three occasions in the third quarter, the last a 46-42 cushion at the 6:42 mark on a White jumper. Utah tied the score at 51-all with 19 seconds left in the quarter.
Following a White basket with 8:37 to play in regulation, the Utes rattled off the 15 unanswered points for a 70-55 lead with five minutes left. The Bobcats outscored Utah 8-3 down the stretch but would get no closer than nine points as the Utes posted their 12th straight victory over Montana State.
“For three quarters I thought we kept things pretty simple,” Binford said. “The fourth quarter got away from us. We lost our legs a little bit, but I’m proud of our effort. We have some things to build on and we’ll continue to grow and gain confidence.”
Also in double figures for MSU were Madison Jackson and Limardo with 11 and 10 points. Jackson went 9 of 9 at the free throw line to post her first double-digit game since recording a career-high 15 points last winter against Eastern Washington on Jan. 18. Limardo, a freshman from Silver City, New Mexico, hit two 3-pointers.
Montana State will travel to Portland on Thursday to face the Pilots at 2 p.m.
