BOZEMAN — Sean Chambers knows how Tommy Mellott feels, and then some.
Chambers suffered three season-ending injuries during his four years at Wyoming. He got through last year injury free but lost his starting quarterback job after seven games. He then transferred to Montana State, a team with a local legend in Mellott as its starting QB.
As MSU fans speculated that Chambers might replace Mellott, neither he nor MSU head coach Brent Vigen fanned the flames. There weren’t even whispers about a succession plan. A potential QB controversy instead became a QB collaboration.
Chambers gave social media more reasons to blare the QB controversy horn when he passed and rushed for more than 200 yards in MSU’s 41-24 win over UC Davis on Saturday night at Bobcat Stadium. The redshirt junior rushed for three touchdowns and passed for the other two as Mellott stood on the sideline in street clothes because of an injury.
Wondering if Chambers will become the full-time starter is understandable, but it ignores the signals MSU (4-1, 2-0 Big Sky) has given, and it distracts from a much better story.
“I’m so happy for him,” Vigen said Saturday, adding, “He’s a team member, and that’s hard when you’ve invested in another place and you leave your friends and everything and you transfer. It’s complicated.
“When we got to September and we were playing games, I felt like this could happen for him.”
This time last year, Mellott was a special teams player who occasionally lined up at wide receiver and at Wildcat QB. Two months later, the then-freshman from Butte replaced Matthew McKay as the starting quarterback, and McKay (now at Elon) entered the transfer portal two days before the Bobcats’ Football Championship Subdivision playoff opener.
Mellott led MSU to its first national title game since 1984, mainly because of his electric running ability but with enough passing prowess to punish defenses if they focused two much on the ground game.
Chambers announced his transfer to MSU one day after the Cats lost to North Dakota State in the FCS championship game. It was also one day after Mellott suffered an ankle injury that required surgery, making fans wonder if the Chambers addition signaled another change.
Weeks before Vigen said “we are not bringing Sean in here to replace Tommy," Chambers gave an equally diplomatic answer.
“I wouldn't say I'm going to expect to be the starter right away because that's just not reasonable,” Chambers told me on Jan. 11. “I know that they have good quarterbacks and that the quarterback room is pretty tight, and I just want to go in there and contribute in any way possible.”
I came away from that interview thinking way less about Chambers’ starting potential than I did about his brutal college football career. It’s one thing to suffer three season-ending injuries. It’s another to suffer the third on the season’s third play from scrimmage … after you just returned from your previous season-ending injury … during the middle of a life-changing pandemic.
That’s what Chambers experienced on Oct. 24, 2020. I didn’t watch the play against Nevada in which he broke his fibula until earlier this week. I thought the photo of him being carted off the field was heartbreaking, but that didn’t compare to the video of him banging his fists on the turf in agony and breaking down in tears as he sat in the cart, realizing another season was taken away from him.
The least surprising outcome of that injury was that Chambers considered quitting football. What’s more surprising is that he didn’t. He even decided to keep his career going after struggling and losing his starting spot last fall.
All of that history explains why Chambers looked euphoric and almost emotional during his postgame press conference Saturday night.
“I’m just so grateful and blessed to be in this position,” he said. “Grateful to have people around me supporting me and telling me to keep going. I’m just over the moon right now.”
The most yards Chambers rushed for in a game at Wyoming were 129. He exceeded that with 160 rushing yards in last week’s 38-35 win at Eastern Washington, most of which came after Mellott suffered a serious head injury in the first quarter.
Chambers set a new career high with 203 rushing yards against Davis, and he added 227 passing yards, becoming the first Bobcat to top 200 on the ground and through the air. He only topped 200 passing yards twice at Wyoming, with a high of 204.
“Tonight felt different,” Chambers said. “I felt like I was in complete control, and I felt like the game was moving slow, which, quite frankly, has never really happened for me in my career.”
Before Mellott got hurt, Chambers entered games frequently as a run-first, red zone-focused QB. Mellott and Chambers sometimes lined up on the same play — they handed off to each other multiple times against EWU and the previous week against Oregon State. They’re two of MSU’s best athletes, and it would be dumb to relegate either of them to the sideline all game, to paraphrase Vigen and offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright.
Vigen has sounded optimistic that Mellott will return for next week’s game against Idaho State, and nothing he said Saturday indicated that Mellott will sit on the sidelines when he’s healthy.
“We’ll get Tommy back, and we’ll be able to utilize them both again,” Vigen said.
Chambers brought up Mellott unprompted in his Saturday presser, praising Mellott for helping him prepare throughout the week. It was the latest piece of evidence that Chambers and Mellott aren’t competitors or merely teammates, but confidantes.
“He was on the headset all night helping me out, talking me through things,” Chambers said. “He just did a phenomenal job.”
There’s certainly a chance Chambers will become MSU’s starter at some point this season (it wouldn’t even be the most surprising Cats QB change of the last 10 months). We’ll have many days and countless internet pages to discuss the change if it happens.
Right now, there’s little reason to believe Mellott and Chambers will operate any differently than they did in the first four games. It’s a two-QB system, not a controversy.
Let’s focus on Mellott’s health and hope the EWU injury is the last he experiences. Let’s talk about Chambers' path from that tearful cart ride two Octobers ago to putting up maybe the best dual-threat performance in MSU history on Saturday.
“That’s what transferring should be about — it’s about getting an opportunity to go someplace and continue to write your story,” Vigen said. “He didn’t need his story to end, I guess, at Wyoming. To have his story continue on here is a pretty neat deal.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.