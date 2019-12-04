BOZEMAN — During his weekly news conference on Monday, Montana State’s Jeff Choate examined his football philosophy and the traits that ultimately make the 49-year-old head coach tick.
On the field, what you see is what you get from Choate: A creative, run-the-ball-at-all-costs offense complemented by a relentless, chase-the-ball-to-no-end defense led by players conditioned to perform at their best in the fourth quarter of games and at the end of the season when outcomes are so much more magnified.
The common denominator, of course, is winning at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
As the Bobcats (9-3) get set to host a second-round playoff game Saturday against Albany (9-4), Choate said he’ll never break from these principles.
“This time of year there’s a lot of coaches that probably sit there and go, ‘Gosh I wish I would have done this or I wish I wouldn’t have done that,’” he said. “But I’m never going to look back and say I wasn’t who I am. I’m not going to have any regrets.
“This is how I believe football is supposed to be and this is how we’re going to play football at Montana State. And if it doesn’t go my way or our way and I become one of the cast of thousands that gets (fired) on Black Sunday or Black Monday, I can live with it. But I’m not going to try to be something I’m not.”
Still, some wondered at the midpoint of this season if the Bobcats didn’t need to adjust their approach. They’d just come off consecutive losses to Sacramento State and North Dakota (with a bye sandwiched in between) in which the offense hit an obvious lull.
In those defeats, MSU averaged 180 rushing yards — 90 yards below its current season average — and scored just four total touchdowns while converting on only 10 of 28 third-down plays.
At the time, Choate said the Bobcats weren’t playing to win, rather not to lose. He also pinpointed a hitch in communication between coaches, particularly with coordinator Matt Miller sitting in the booth above the field and offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Brian Armstrong stationed on the field.
Against Southern Utah on Nov. 2, a change was made to close that gap in proximity. And it proved to be a wise move.
With Miller and Armstrong able to converse along the sideline — and with running backs coach DeNarius McGhee and tight ends coach Nate Potter in the booth — MSU’s offense founds it’s groove again.
Hence, the Bobcats are 4-0 since the North Dakota loss with an average margin of victory of 27.5 points. As for the ground game, well, it has totaled 1,293 yards (an average of 323.3 per game) and 16 touchdowns.
Any questions?
“It’s streamlined. Everything’s faster, everything’s easier to understand and communicate,” offensive lineman Lewis Kidd said. “It’s coming right from the guy who’s calling the play compared to what we used to do earlier this season.
“It was a great idea to bring the coaches down to the sideline just to have that direct contact with us.”
“There was definitely a change that needed to take place,” Choate said. “I didn’t feel like the synergy between (Miller and Armstrong) was as good as it was a year ago. We kind of found what works for us at this point.”
You can’t attribute all of MSU’s renewed success to the coaching realignment — “Sometimes it’s not about what play is called, it’s about our guys making plays or not making plays,” Armstrong offered — and the return of a healthy Isaiah Ifanse, who’d been hobbled for much of the season, certainly helps.
But the decision nevertheless has paid dividends.
“It made us kind of challenge ourselves to make things better,” Miller said. “I don’t think it was bad when I was upstairs, but it opened our eyes to reexamining how we were doing things. It’s made us better in terms of communication and making sure we’re on point.”
“In terms of me and the players, it’s awesome to be able to see their emotions running and their body posture more than when you remove yourself when you’re sitting up in the box,” Miller added.
“I think you get a better feel of, ‘All right, I think we need to take a shot here,’ or, ‘We need to pull back on the reins a little bit, be more conservative and let them cool down.’ That’s something that’s helped me as a play-caller, having more of that emotional connection to the game.”
That’s perhaps most true for sophomore quarterback Tucker Rovig, who Armstrong suggested has benefited the most from Miller’s move to the sideline.
Statistically, it’s shown. In his past four games, Rovig has completed 62% of his throws (47 of 76) for 593 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. It’s been his best stretch of the year.
Though he’s the running backs coach, McGhee helps keep an eye on the passing game from upstairs, which has also seemed to benefit Rovig.
Potter, meanwhile, aids Armstrong in identifying defensive schemes from above and offers his thoughts on how MSU’s ground game can best attack. And it has: The Bobcats are averaging a staggering 6.6 yards per rush since the move was made.
“In between series Nate and I will talk and compare some notes,” Armstrong said. “I help him with the tight ends a little bit and he helps me a ton with the offensive line as far as what he’s seeing and what we need to do. That part’s been good. That’s made a big difference.”
Montana State, seeded fifth for the FCS playoffs, will try to keep it going on Saturday against Albany. Due to the success of their running game, which ranks No. 1 in the Big Sky Conference and seventh nationally, there’s an internal belief that the team can make a significant run.
If that happens, it will be done by playing the game in a way that best exemplifies the beliefs and philosophies of the head coach.
“We just had to go back to what got us going in the first place — that aggressive, downhill, physical type of offense that we want to be. I think we kind of got away from that,” Miller said, thinking back to the aftermath of the North Dakota loss.
“Sometimes you can outthink yourself. But sometimes you have to reexamine yourself and stick to who you are.
“We took that as a positive and went back to what we know, that downhill run game and a vertical pass game with a physical mindset, and obviously our guys are bought into that and so is the staff.”
