FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A football game that looked like it could end in disaster was saved by a couple young Montanans.

A 64-yard pass from Butte native Tommy Mellott to Billings' Taco Dowler in the waning seconds helped set up a game-winning field goal by Blake Glessner. No. 3-ranked Montana State (8-1, 6-0) escaped the Walkup Skydome with a 41-38 win over Northern Arizona (3-6, 2-4).

The game couldn’t have started much better for MSU. On the first play from scrimmage, defensive end Brody Grebe sacked NAU quarterback RJ Martinez and forced a fumble, which Grebe also recovered.

The Cats capitalized with a four-play drive that ended in a touchdown on a 3-yard pass from Tommy Mellott to fullback RJ Fitzgerald.

Mellott broke multiple tackles and rushed 44 yards with 9 minutes, 44 seconds left in the first quarter for his fifth TD on the ground this season.

NAU’s third drive also ended in a lost fumble. Callahan O’Reilly sprinted untouched up the middle on a blitz and leveled Martinez and forced the ball loose. MSU D-end Ben Seymour recovered it.

The Cats increased their points off turnovers to 10 after Blake Glessner made a 30-yard field goal with with 3:41 left in the first quarter.

NAU began its comeback with 34-yard TD on a screen pass from Martinez to Coleman Owen with 1:12 left in the first.

A couple of plays that looked potentially pivotal proved not to be. Grebe sacked Martinez for the second time, and this one forced a turnover on downs. But MSU went three and out on the following drive.

Three plays after the punt, Martinez completed a 52-yard pass to Owen. But the drive ended with a missed 38-yard field goal from Collin Robbins.

NAU took advantage of another poor MSU drive and cut the deficit to 17-14 on a 48-yard pass from Martinez to Hendrix Johnson with 4:55 left in the first half.

The Lumberjacks went ahead on a play that started with Martinez tossing left to Xander Warner, who then threw it right back to where it came. Martinez’s 7-yard receiving TD put NAU up 21-17 with 30 seconds left in the half.

MSU looked like it might regain control to start the first half, when it retook the lead on a 7-yard Mellott TD run and forced a three-and-out on the ensuing drive.

NAU then forced a punt and scored on a 5-yard Martinez rushing TD on third down with 3:15 left in the third quarter.

The Cats opened the fourth with a 3-yard TD run from Derryk Snell, a tight end who hadn’t found the end zone on the ground before that in his MSU career.

The Lumberjacks went up 35-31 at the 11:44 mark on a 36-yard pass from Martinez to Owen.

The lead changed again about six minutes later on a 1-yard TD run from Mellott, his third rushing score of the game.

Robbins made up for his earlier miss by drilling a 46-yard kick with 1:05 left to tie the game at 38-38.

This story will be updated.

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores406

Tags

Load comments