BOZEMAN — Amandre Williams’ favorite Brawl of the Wild memory was a fumble recovered by Montana State.
No, not that fumble.
Williams didn’t become a Bobcat until 2019, a year after the "Miracle in Missoula" when MSU forced and recovered a fumble at the goal line with 10 seconds left to seal a 29-25 win over Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The fumble in Williams’ mind happened on the first defensive play of the 2019 Cat-Griz game at Bobcat Stadium. He assisted on a tackle of Samori Toure, who lost a fumble forced by MSU safety Jahque Alleyne.
The Bobcats scored a touchdown off that turnover and went on to win 48-14. Williams, who played buck at the time, finished the game with six tackles (2 ½ for loss) and two sacks, one of which forced a fumble.
“I’ll always remember that game,” Williams said Monday. “Being around the guys during rivalry week, that's a big memory for me, and then just the atmosphere playing in Bobcat Stadium in front of our fans.”
Two years after his first Brawl, Williams is preparing for his final one. The team captain has played a new position in a new scheme all season, but his main duties have mostly remained the same. So has his focus during Cat-Griz week.
“Being a rivalry week, it means that much more,” Williams said. “But we're going to do everything we have been doing and everything we can do to go out and prepare like it's another game.”
Before coming to MSU, Williams played for Washington of the Pac-12. The Maple Valley, Washington, native redshirted in 2016 and played in eight games the following year. His final appearance that season was against Washington State in the Apple Cup, which UW won 41-14.
The Huskies beat WSU 28-15 in 2018, Williams’ final season with the program, and they’re currently on a seven-game Apple Cup winning streak.
Williams said that rivalry is different from Cat-Griz in several aspects.
“In Montana you come from smaller towns, so you’re kind of either on one side of the fence or the other. You don't really ride that line,” he said. “You find that a little bit in Washington with Washington-Washington State. Families kind of come from both universities. But here, you’re one or the other.”
Williams’ first college game was against Montana, and he recorded a half sack in a 63-7 UW win on Sept. 9, 2017.
“That's something I’ll never forget,” he said.
Two years later, Williams was a Bobcat, and he quickly realized that UM was no ordinary opponent to his new team. But his success against the Griz continued. In the two games he’s played against them, his teams have won by a combined 90 points.
One of the few bad memories the Griz have given Williams was their 13-7 win over the Huskies, then ranked No. 20 in the Football Bowl Subdivision, in this season’s opener on Sept. 4 (UW coach Jimmy Lake, a former MSU assistant, was fired this past weekend).
“You kind of feel for those guys that you played with at Washington because you know they work hard,” Williams said on Sept. 14. “But I don't pay much attention to any other team besides ours.”
The buck position Williams played in 2019 was a hybrid between defensive end and linebacker, requiring him to stand when the ball was snapped. MSU’s 3-4 defensive scheme that season changed to 4-2-5 after Brent Vigen replaced Jeff Choate as head coach and Freddie Banks succeeded Kane Ioane as defensive coordinator.
Williams switched to D-end, his natural position, and he’s raved about the move all fall. He lines up in a three-point stance and gets to rush the passer more than he did in 2019.
“Always do whatever they ask me to do, whether that's playing safety or playing defensive tackle,” Williams said. “Getting in the three-point is nothing really new to me. It's a little different than what I was doing in 2019, but, no, I love it.”
Throughout the season, Williams has played right end on the first two downs, then has moved inside on third downs with Brody Grebe at right end. The move has boosted MSU’s overall pass rush but gives Williams fewer sack opportunities because space is more congested on the interior.
Williams hasn’t complained, and the numbers have come anyway. He has 5½ sacks, 8½ tackles for loss and 29 total tackles so far this season. He finished with five sacks, 16 TFLs and 65 tackles in 15 games in 2019.
“He's played well, and I think in particular he’s played well in the last few games,” Vigen said Monday. “When you play inside on those passing downs, you're not going to maybe get the same opportunities, but you're certainly contributing to those opportunities. I think Amandre understands that. For us to ultimately get done what we need to, ‘Where do you put me, coach?’ I think that's been his mindset.
“I've appreciated him as a playmaker, a leader, and I think he's been a great example to our team on how you should go about being a guy that just does whatever is called upon him.”
Williams wants to play football for as long as he can. After that, he wants to coach.
“You'll look up someday and he's going to be a coach,” MSU D-line coach Shawn Howe said in August. “You can already see it now. He's a smart player. He's a tough player. He prepares himself. His sense of urgency for this season is really, really up.”
Williams wants to help the Bobcats make a deep playoff run, but he’s not looking ahead, he said. He’s solely focused on the Griz right now.
Saturday’s game will be Williams’ first at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. He’d love to provide another memorable Brawl fumble.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.