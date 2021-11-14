SEATTLE — When Chris Petersen suddenly decided to step away as football coach at Washington in the days after the 2019 Apple Cup, athletic director Jen Cohen believed the best replacement for the Huskies was already on staff.
No search firms were needed. Jimmy Lake was her chosen successor for Petersen.
And after less than two seasons, he's no longer the coach at Washington.
“I recognize that terminating a coach after 13 games is unusual and quite frankly it certainly goes against my belief as an administrator,” Cohen said. “However when I know something is not working or something just isn’t right I do have an obligation to act.”
Lake, a defensive backs coach at Montana State in 2005 under head coach Mike Kramer, was fired by Washington on Sunday, unceremoniously cast aside amid a wave of missteps and backlash in just his second season on the job.
Lake’s firing concluded a stunningly fast fall with a team that began the season ranked in The AP Top 25 and stumbled through embarrassing losses, starting with a 13-7 defeat to Montana.
Washington is 4-6 and needs wins in its final two games to become bowl eligible. The Huskies opted not to play in a bowl game last season due to COVID-19 issues. The last time Washington failed to qualify for a bowl game was 2009.
Cohen said the school will honor the terms of Lake's contract, which puts Washington on the hook for more than $9 million dollars. Lake went 7-6 in the 13 games he coached.
“I evaluated the football program like I evaluate every program at Washington, holistically,” Cohen said. “So you go back to the looking at opportunities for student athletes both on and off the field, recruiting, leadership. It was just a combination of things that I came to the conclusion that I just didn’t have confidence in coach Lake's ability to continue to lead the program moving forward.”
A coaching change for Washington seemed to be building from the start of the season, but accelerated in the past two weeks.
Lake was suspended without pay for Saturday’s 35-30 loss to Arizona State after a sideline incident the previous week against Oregon, when Lake swatted at and then shoved one of his players. The incident only added to the heat on Lake and the suspension seemed a precursor to an eventual separation.
Cohen said the suspension was separate from her decision to fire Lake, a decision she said was made in the past few days.
Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as interim coach the remaining two games, including the Apple Cup rivalry against Washington State.
Lake came to Washington when Petersen made the move from Boise State in 2014. Lake was named co-defensive coordinator for the Huskies in 2016.
Before his time at Washington, Lake worked at Eastern Washington, MSU and Boise State at the college level, and for Tampa Bay and Detroit in the NFL. He played at EWU when Kramer coached there.
“I’m just disappointed and just really sad that this has not worked out,” Cohen said.
