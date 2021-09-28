BUTTE — Quarterback Tommy Mellott led Butte High School to a state title game in 2019. Now listed as a back-up quarterback at Montana State, the freshman has shown the same versatility and athleticism in Bozeman that he once did in Butte.
Mellott has received sparse playing time on offense this season but has capitalized on the opportunities he has had. In the Bobcats' blowout win over San Diego he had two carries, one of which he took for 44 yards.
"It was a great opportunity. The coaches trusted me. I got behind center and on special teams," Mellott said. "Being able to use my legs and my skills how the coaches see fit is where I'm at right now."
He also received snaps in the Portland State game where he rushed for 22 yards. But most of his time on the field has come on special teams.
While Mellott is considered a beloved leader in the Butte football community, he said this season has been an opportunity to learn at the next level. Watching more experienced players has helped him develop this year and could benefit him in the future.
"Specifically when it comes to this year, I'm focusing on growing as an individual academically, athletically, socially and just as a person," Mellott said. "I'm just contributing wherever I can and building relationships with this team."
Mellott acknowledged a sense of rivalry between Butte and Bozeman but said he felt very welcomed at Montana State and in the Bozeman community. Ironically, it was Bozeman that beat Mellott's Bulldogs in the 2019 state title game. It was their first and only loss of the season.
Even after the move, Mellott is still connected to Butte. He said having his home, family and friends nearby has been a source of comfort as he transitioned into his college setting.
"I feel so welcomed here. People from all over the country are coming to school here and it's been great meeting all kinds of people," Mellott said. "But it's also nice being just down the road from home and my parents. Having my loved ones able to come watch has meant a lot."
In 2019, Mellott passed for 2,940 yards and 30 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,217 yards and 16 TDs. He was named the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year and earned all-state honors three times.
Despite the impressive numbers, Mellott credited the culture of the Butte program for the success it had that season.
"It was a great culture, everybody bought in and we all had a common goal," Mellott said. "Leadership among the players is what really led to our success in my senior year. We worked really hard in the weight room, in the game and in the community."
"I think this year's team with those juniors and seniors, they have a similar culture," Mellott continued. "They are another example of culture driving and building a team."
Mellott was speaking about this year's Butte High team, which has secured big wins over Helena and Great Falls. The Bulldogs are 4-1 this season and will host Helena Capital on Friday.
While he reflected on memories with the Bulldogs, Mellott said Montana State has a similar culture and identity. He said he will continue to help the team however his coaches see fit. It all comes down to effort to improve individually, and for the team.
"Looking at other guys on this team has been very helpful as I progress," Mellott said. "I feel blessed to use my athleticism to help this offense and we are all bought in here. It's been a shared pursuit of a common goal and we're working really hard to get there."
Montana State is 3-1 so far this year and will host Northern Colorado on Saturday 1:05 p.m. If previous games are indicative of what is to come Saturday, Mellott will be prepared to fill whatever role is necessary to help the team.
