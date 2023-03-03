BOZEMAN — Jubrile Belo doesn’t remember many details from the bus ride. What stuck with him most were the vibes.
Belo and the rest of the Montana State’s men’s basketball team took a bus trip from Boise, Idaho, back home to Bozeman shortly after winning the Big Sky Conference tournament title on March 12, 2022. The Bobcats spent late Saturday night/early Sunday morning on the road so they could watch the NCAA Tournament selection show with their fans at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse later that Sunday.
MSU’s players and coaches eventually got some sleep on the bus, but it took a while to wind down.
“We were talking the whole time. It was a long trip, but I remember, especially, seeing the coaches just having a good time. It was all just really great,” Belo said Thursday, adding, “All our stresses were just gone after that championship.”
Belo, a senior forward, will only get one chance to take that joyous pre-dawn bus ride, and it’s tantalizingly close. The 2022-23 Big Sky tournament begins Saturday.
The second-seeded Bobcats (22-9) realize it will be tough to reach Wednesday’s tourney title game at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, much less win it. But they have the makeup of a repeat champion.
“We haven't peaked yet,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said Thursday. “There's still so many things that we can clean up, which excites me about the next three games.”
The Cats have allowed the fewest points per game (64.3) of any Big Sky team in league play, and they’re third behind Eastern Washington and Weber State in field goal percentage against (43.9%). MSU has also forced the most turnovers and boasts the best turnover margin.
Belo is the heart of MSU’s defense. The 2021-22 Big Sky MVP and defensive player of the year is tied for the league lead in blocks per game this season (1.1), and his impact extends far beyond the box score.
“As long as we have our defensive edge and energy, I genuinely believe that nothing can go wrong for us,” Belo said.
Belo might’ve been named the defensive player of the year again if not for injuries and other factors, like his standout teammate. MSU senior point guard Darius Brown II leads the Big Sky in steals (58) and steals per game (1.9). Those numbers and consistently excellent perimeter defense helped the Cal State Northridge transfer receive this year’s DPOY honor.
“It's been something I've been trying to take personal recently. Defense is all effort,” Brown said Thursday. “If you’re having a bad shooting game, you should never have a bad game playing defense. One of my old coaches — an AAU coach — told me that.”
The Cats also allowed the fewest points per game and lowest field goal percentage in Big Sky play last season.
“The saying ‘defense travels,’ it's true. You have to be able to guard for three nights in order to win the championship,” Sprinkle said. “You look back at every team that's probably won it, they've been a good defensive team. Not only this league, any league.”
MSU is a solid offensive team, with a 46.8% field goal percentage (second in the Big Sky) and 71.3 points per game (tied for fourth). All-Big Sky first team guard RaeQuan Battle leads the attack with 17.1 points per game, while second teamer Belo is averaging 12.8, Big Sky top reserve Great Osobor is at 9.7 and third teamer Brown is at 9.2.
The Cats have attempted by far the most free throws of any Big Sky team (nearly 100 more than the next closest). They’re also at the bottom in 3-pointers made, 3s attempted and 3-point percentage. Relying on 2-point shots and referee whistles might seem risky, but MSU also topped the conference in free throws and was last in 3-point attempts in 2021-21.
MSU was, however, a more accurate shooting team last season: 36.8% from 3 (third in the Big Sky), compared to 33.4% this season. Sprinkle believes the shots will fall more frequently in Boise, and he’s not blindly faithful. The Cats made 40% of their 3s at last year’s Big Sky tourney, including 10 of 18 in their 87-66 title game win over Northern Colorado. Battle has made 33% of his 3s this season (35% last season), Brown is at 41% and fellow starter Tyler Patterson is at 35% (nearly 38% last season).
“We have guys that can knock down shots. We’ve just got to be consistent and trust our footwork,” Sprinkle said. “It’s a matter of time before we make (a bunch). I can see us making 13, 14 3s in a game.”
UNC might get a rematch with MSU. The eighth-seeded Bears will face No. 7 Portland State in the first round Saturday night, and the winner of that game will play MSU at 8 p.m. Sunday.
The Cats are in one-game-at-a-time mode, and for good reason. Nine of their conference games had single-digit margins, including a 74-70 loss at Idaho, which finished last in the league standings.
MSU has also beaten every Big Sky team at least once and ended the season with a 79-74 win at top-seeded Eastern Washington.
“It was a big boost going into the tournament,” Brown said. “It let us know that it's on us.”
The Cats’ point differential against Big Sky teams (7.0 per game) is second to EWU (7.8) and nearly five more than any other conference team. They cut the Idaho Central Arena nets down this time last year with a similar team.
They have the ingredients to enjoy another pre-dawn bus trip back to Bozeman.
