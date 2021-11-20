OGDEN, Utah – Montana State pushed No. 1 seed Weber State to the brink before dropping a 25-20, 25-27, 25-14, 22-25, 15-12 decision in semifinal action of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Friday night in Swenson Gym.
Montana State (15-14), the No. 4 seed, held an 11-10 lead in the fifth and deciding set before Weber State (20-8) rattled off three straight points. An Avery Turnage kill pulled MSU to within 13-12, but WSU closed out the match with two consecutive blocks.
The fifth set featured 10 ties and three lead changes.
“It was a match worthy of the semifinals,” MSU coach Daniel Jones said. “It was two passionate teams fighting tooth and nail for every single point. It’s a lot of fun to play in matches like that.
“I’m incredibly proud of the way our team handle themselves in this tournament. Weber State poured the pressure on and I thought our serve-receive was outstanding. When they put the pressure on, our responses were everything we could’ve hoped for. But in the end, it’s a heartbreaker.”
The five-set match was tied 39 times, and except for set three, each game was close throughout.
Weber State held a 21-19 lead in the opening set and finished on a 4-1 run to take an early 1-0 advantage.
“Our team has no quit,” Jones said. “We talked all year about being fearless. And we played our most fearless volleyball at the tournament. We’ll look at that as a foundational building block of what Bobcat volleyball is going to be about for years to come.”
Senior Hannah Scott led MSU with 17 kills and 17 digs. Also posting double figure kills were Kira Thomsen 15 and Jordan Radick 10.
Defensively, MSU had five players in double digit digs, paced by Courtney Weatherby with 21. Also hitting double figure saves were Thomsen 18, Allie Lynch 16 and Delaney Shearan 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.