BOZEMAN — The Weber State football team entered last year’s mid-October game against Montana State in good shape, all things considered.
The then-19th-ranked Wildcats faced No. 9 Montana State coming off a sorely needed bye. They started 1-3 due in part to a pile of injuries. Some key players healed up for the MSU game in Ogden, Utah, but the inactive list swelled again, contributing to a 6-5 final record and an absence from the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the first time since 2015.
“Last year was weird. Kind of done talking about it,” Weber State head coach Jay Hill said with a laugh on Tuesday.
Weber already has as many wins this season as all of last. The Wildcats (6-0, 3-0 Big Sky), who are No. 5 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, will try to continue their best start to a season in program history when they play at No. 3 MSU (6-1, 4-0) on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium (the first regular season top-five matchup in the stadium’s history, according to MSU). This time, the Bobcats are dealing with several serious injuries, while the Wildcats are nearly at full strength.
“This is the best I've felt since I've been here at Weber State, and it's a huge blessing,” Weber quarterback Bronson Barron said Tuesday, adding, “We've stayed relatively healthy as a team, and that goes back to how we treat the offseason and doing things the right way and staying disciplined throughout the season.”
Barron was one of the many Wildcats who missed time last year with an injury. He returned from a three-game absence for the MSU game — two weeks after backup Kylan Weisser broke his fibula — but Barron and the offense struggled in a 13-7 Friday night loss.
Barron has played in all six games this fall and has completed 65.7% of his passes for 1,434 yards (239 per game), 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. The sophomore has led Weber to a blowout win over the Football Bowl Subdivision’s Utah State and to victories over previously ranked Big Sky teams UC Davis and Eastern Washington.
“When he's been healthy, we've been pretty good,” Hill said. “Hopefully he just keeps on playing the way he has.”
Nearly every player on Weber’s season-opening two deep depth chart is listed on the current one. The one name missing is Haze Hadley, who starts at “H” receiver and punt returner. He hurt his left leg in last week’s 42-7 win at Portland State and might be done for the season, according to the (Ogden) Standard-Examiner.
Weber first-string running back Josh Davis has been nursing an ankle sprain but might be back for Saturday’s game, per the Standard-Examiner. The two-time All-American is second on the team in rushing yards (338), with two TDs and 4.7 yards per carry.
Davis got hurt in last year’s game against MSU — one of many Wildcats to miss time in the second half of last season, due both to injuries and COVID-19 protocols.
“In college football, I don't know if you’re ever fully healthy, especially in games six, seven, eight,” Hill said. “Last year when we went through our injury phase, I don't know if we handled it very well. This year when we've had guys go down, the backups have done a great job of stepping up.”
MSU has the second-best rushing offense in the FCS despite missing most of its running backs, including All-American Isaiah Ifanse, all season and playing without dual-threat starting QB Tommy Mellott for two-plus games. Starting strong safety Rylan Ortt has been sidelined for every game because of a suspension/reinstatement issues, first-string cornerback Devin Davis underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in fall camp and starting free safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. missed a game with a head injury.
Ortt’s main replacement, Rhedi Short, suffered a season-ending injury two games ago, and starting right tackle Marcus Wehr is done for the year because he hurt his lower leg in last week’s 37-14 win at Northern Colorado, per MSU head coach Brent Vigen. First-string right guard Cole Sain is also likely to miss the Weber game.
Saturday’s game would’ve been tough for the Bobcats even if they were fully healthy and the Wildcats were battling as many injuries as they did last year.
“We’re going to have to play our very best to this point,” Vigen said Monday, adding, “They’re good on offense, defense, special teams — all the way around — and we’re going to have to match that. Glad the game’s going to be played here at home, but that doesn’t guarantee us anything.”
