BOZEMAN — Weber State head football coach Jay Hill didn’t avoid the elephant in the room.
On Tuesday, Hill approached Grant Sands, the Weber long snapper who airmailed four snaps into the end zone for safeties in a 43-38 loss at Montana State on Oct. 22. Sands and his teammates will return to Bobcat Stadium on Saturday for a Football Championship Subdivision second-round playoff game.
“I said, ‘Grant, you're going to go in there and the players are going to be talking smack, and the fans are going to be on you,” Hill told reporters on Tuesday. “He smiled at me. He's like, ‘Coach, I know that.’
“This is not something we hide from.”
There are few things Weber (10-2) or fourth-seeded MSU (10-1) can hide from each other going into their second meeting of the season. Schemes will matter, but execution is the biggest thing both Big Sky Conference teams are emphasizing going into their high stakes rematch.
“We understand that we made some costly mistakes last time, but we also understand with all those crazy mistakes and everything that went against us in that game, we still had a chance,” Hill said, adding, “We’re going to have to go in there and make a few more plays than we did last time. We’ve got to play clean.”
Weber and MSU played in wet conditions on Oct. 22, and no precipitation is forecast to hit Bozeman on Saturday. Sands did send a snap through the end zone for a safety in a 33-30 home loss to Sacramento State on Nov. 5, but conditions were wet that day too, and he’s been on target otherwise.
There’s also no guarantee that Sands will attempt a snap against MSU this go-round.
In last week’s 38-31 playoff-opening win over North Dakota, Weber punted on its opening drive and didn’t punt again until the fourth quarter. The Wildcats rushed for 330 yards in the win, thanks largely to former All-American running back Josh Davis, who finished with 129 yards and two touchdowns. Their passing offense has been solid all season and looked better against MSU than the 14-for-30, 151-yard output indicated. Dropped passes cost Weber nearly as much as Sands’ snaps that afternoon.
MSU’s defense has looked better since a last-second win at Northern Arizona on Nov. 5, but it’s tough to predict how the Bobcats will play on that side of the ball Saturday, especially without defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza, who was suspended after being cited for a DUI.
Abraham Williams scored one of his four kick return TDs this season in the first quarter of that Oct. 22 game, and Hudson Schenck returned a punt for a score four minutes later. The longest return MSU has allowed since then went 31 yards.
“The last 15 quarters, we’ve really covered kicks and punts well,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Monday. “That first quarter, giving them two scores, probably opened our eyes as much as anything.”
For all the abnormal things that happened at Bobcat Stadium on Oct. 22, one thing stayed true to form: MSU’s ground game dominated. Quarterback Tommy Mellott was responsible for 273 of MSU’s 347 rushing yards that day.
“Tommy Mellott got out on the edges too many times. He had three or four real big runs that were just devastating to what we were trying to do,” Hill said. “We were not very assignment sound in some of the things we were doing with the secondary and how we were managing him. … We don't need to reinvent the wheel, we just need to do our job better than we did last time.”
Weber linebacker Winston Reid echoed his coach. The Wildcats knew MSU wanted to spread them out on run plays, they just didn’t execute well enough.
“Everything was just on us, guys not doing the job,” Reid said Tuesday. “Poor tackling was one big thing.”
Lane Sumner, arguably MSU’s best running back this season when healthy, played in the first Weber game, but he suffered an injury in the fourth quarter and will miss the rest of the season, per Vigen. The Bobcats haven’t merely stayed afloat without Sumner, they’ve run even more effectively.
Elijah Elliott has steadily improved throughout the season, and fellow running back Marqui Johnson is a big play threat whenever he touches the ball. Mellott and backup QB Sean Chambers, who returned from injury in Cat-Griz, have been effective when the other has been sidelined, but they’ve made the offense especially difficult to defend when they’ve run option plays together.
“They do a great job of misdirection stuff, trying to get eyes going one way but the direction of the play going the other,” Hill said. “They make you be assignment sound. You can't just be out there floating and thinking you're going to run to the football and make a play, you've got to be very assignment sound, you’ve got to be technically sound. They're very creative in where they find their mismatches and how they use their personnel.”
MSU’s offense — which has averaged 325.7 rushing yards per game this season and 496.5 over its last two contests — will add RB Isaiah Ifanse to the mix against Weber, and “he's got a chance to be better” than before, Vigen said. Ifanse set MSU’s single-season rushing record last season.
The Wildcats have the Big Sky’s best defense according to several metrics, but trying to stop all of MSU’s playmakers running behind an excellent offensive line and elite perimeter blockers like Derryk Snell and Ravi Alston might take more than execution. Luck and prayer might need to get involved.
That’s true for both teams. MSU is No. 3 and Weber is No. 9 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. They’re each elite on one side of the ball, and they’re good in all three phases.
“I really believe this: if you can beat Montana State, you can beat anybody,” Hill said. “We left so much on the field that first time we played that I want to go in there and play a clean game and see how it falls.”
