BOZEMAN — The Montana State and Weber State football teams will face off for the second time this season, and the rematch has win-or-go-home stakes.
Weber beat North Dakota 38-31 on Saturday in the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The Wildcats (10-2) will play fourth-seeded MSU in the second round at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
Weber took leads of 24-0, 31-7 and 38-17 in Saturday's game. UND (7-5) scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns and got the ball back with under two minutes left. The Fighting Hawks turned it over on downs to end the game.
The Wildcats rushed for 330 yards and had two 100-yard rushers: Josh Davis (129 yards, two TDs, 21 carries) and Damon Bankston (122 yards, one TD, 15 carries). Bronson Barron completed 5 of 11 passes for 110 yards and a score on the snowy afternoon in Ogden, Utah.
UND rushed for 204 yards and passed for 184.
The Bobcats (10-1) hosted Weber on Oct. 22 and won 43-38. That game included four bad snaps on Weber punts that resulted in safeties, and the Wildcats scored on both a kick return and a punt return, the latter of which put them up 24-9. MSU scored 34 straight points to take a 43-24 lead, thanks largely to QB Tommy Mellott, who finished with 273 rushing yards. Davis didn't play.
As a team, the Bobcats rushed for 347 yards against Weber. That's just above their 2022 per-game rushing average of 325.7.
MSU and Weber will face each other in the second round despite being ranked No. 3 and No. 9, respectively, in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25. Instead of getting one of the eight seeds and a bye, as was widely projected, the Wildcats had to win a first-round game just to set up a road rematch against the co-Big Sky Conference champions. Geographical proximity is one of the main factors the FCS playoff committee considers when forming the 24-team bracket.
"I know there's a regional component to this, even though there shouldn't be," MSU head coach Brent Vigen told reporters after the playoff selection show last Sunday.
