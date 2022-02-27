Several former local tracksters stood out at their respective NCAA Division I and Division II indoor track and field college conference championship meets, including two league champions, and three school record-setters.
Elena Carter (CHS 2018), a junior hurdler/long jumper for Montana State University, came away with a D-I Big Sky Conference title, winning the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.45 seconds, while establishing a program mark for the third time in the last four weeks. After establishing a new MSU record of 8.48 on January 21, she lowered it to 8.47 on February 3.
Elena scored 15-points for the fourth-place Lady Bobcats at Worthington Arena, finishing fourth in the long jump with a leap of 18-8. She owns an indoor PR of 19-2 1/2 in the event. During her prep career, Carter captured the AA long jump title for Capital, placed third in the 100 hurdles twice, and was part of two CHS State runners-up 400 relays.
Derrick Olsen (HHS 2017) also reset a school 60-hurdles record for the third time, dropping the men's mark to 7.81 in the preliminaries last weekend, although he had to settle for seventh in the finals, at 8.17. His previous standards were 8.01 in 2020, and 7.98 and 7.88 two weeks ago. Olsen helped the Bobcats to a third-place trophy, placing sixth in the 60 dash in 6.92. His 6.86 in the prelims ranks No. 5 in school history.
As a senior for HHS, Olsen swept the 2017 Class AA state crowns in the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles, both in Bengal-record times.
Leigha Carter, Elena's sophomore sister, ran PRs in the 60 (7.92) and 200 (25.75) dashes, for the Lady Bobcats. She was a 4-time all-stater in the sprints and relays at CHS from 2017-2019, and was projected for four more in 2020 before Covid happened.
Missy Moreni (CHS 2019), a red-shirt freshman for the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, garnered the 60 hurdles at the D-II Rocky Mountain Indoor Conference Championships at Gunnison, Colorado, with an 8.47 clocking. Moreni's time broke her own day-old school record, when she went 8.57 in the preliminaries, and sparked the Lady Mountain Lions to their third straight RMCC title. This improves her national qualifying time by .10 second, and bumps her back into the D-II top-10 rankings, as well.
Moreni earned four All-State medals for the brown-and-gold at the 2019 Class AA girls track & field meet, in the 100 hurdles (State runner-up), the 300 hurdles (fourth place), 400 relay (runner-up) and the 1600 relay (fourth).
Audrey Bloomquist (CHS 2019), UCCS junior trackster, scored seven points last weekend, placing fifth in the long jump and sixth in the triple jump, going 38-feet-1 1/2 and 17-7 1/2, respectively. Her PRs in each event are 39-5 1/2 and 19-4, which she achieved earlier this year. Audrey also ran a PR of 7.77 in the 60 dash in Gunnison, placing 12th. As a senior prepster with the Bru-Crew, she qualified in six events for the 2019 State Meet, placing in all six; triple jump (third), 100 (fourth), 200 (sixth), long jump (sixth), 400 relay (runner-up) and 1600 relay (fourth).
Justin Jenks (CHS 2019), a junior weight man at Colorado State-Pueblo, finished runner-up in the shot put, with a heave of 61-10 1/2. Two weeks ago, he broke the program record with a mark of 64-1 3/4, which was the best throw in the nation. At Capital High, he became the first Bruin to sweep the State shot put and discus championships, and owns the school records in both events.
Hannah Rohrer-Fitzhugh (CHS 2018), a Westminster College (Utah) senior, placed 13th in the 5000 run, in 19:24.67. Last year, she set the school record in the 5000, when she finished third in the RMCC indoor championships in 17:51.
At Capital High, her senior year, Hannah placed 49th at the 2017 State Cross Country Meet for the Lady Bruins, and third in the 3200 at the 2018 Western AA Divisional T&F meet.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
