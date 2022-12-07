BOZEMAN — The temperature in Williamsburg, Virginia, is forecast to range from 40 to 49 degrees on Friday. That’s cold compared to the 50- and 60-degree days earlier this week, but it’s nothing like the William & Mary football team will face on Friday.
Fifth-seeded William & Mary (11-1) will play fourth-seeded Montana State (11-1) at 8:15 p.m. Friday at Bobcat Stadium in the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Temperatures in Bozeman won’t exceed 30 degrees that day, not even in the daylight hours long before kickoff. Bozeman’s elevation is nearly 5,000 feet, while William & Mary’s hometown Williamsburg sits at sea level.
The Tribe, who are ranked No. 6 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25, are trying to mentally and physically prepare for the elements without losing sight of their on-field test. They haven’t faced an opponent quite like No. 3-ranked MSU.
“All that matters to us is playing between the white lines. It's a 100-yard field, just like back here at Zable Stadium,” William & Mary head coach Mike London said in a press conference Tuesday. “We get it. Weather and all those issues, it’s a home game for them, the crowd. We've done a pretty good job playing on the road against other teams, and so we just factor in and hone in on the things that can cause us to win.”
William & Mary has gone 6-0 in road games this season, which opened with a 41-24 win at Charlotte, a Football Bowl Subdivision team. The Tribe finished the regular season with a 37-26 victory at Richmond, the now-No. 13-ranked FCS team that nearly beat No. 2 Sacramento State last week.
The Tribe’s only loss this year was at home, 35-31 to Elon on Sept. 24 (Elon quarterback Matthew McKay, who transferred from MSU, threw for 207 yards and rushed for 85 in that game). They also earned a couple good home victories: 27-21 over now-No. 23 Delaware, 31-30 over then-No. 17 Rhode Island (which nearly cracked the most recent top 25).
William & Mary’s offense averages 6.13 yards per carry, good for third in the FCS, and its 276.7 rushing yards per game mark is fourth. The Tribe are 17th in points per game (35.7) and third in yards per play (7.31), one spot ahead of MSU.
Bronson Yoder leads the Tribe with 1,133 yards and 12 touchdowns on 6.4 yards per carry, and three of his teammates have rushed for at least 500 yards. One of them is quarterback Darius Wilson, a left-hander who has also completed 65.2% of his passes for 2,190 yards, 16 TDs and six interceptions.
“They get things going run-wise, and the RPO and the play action off that is where they've gotten a lot of big plays,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Monday. “They have a bunch of playmakers.”
Among those playmakers is wide receiver Caylin Newton, who leads the Tribe with 532 receiving yards and 34 catches. Newton, an all-CAA special teams selection, is the brother of former Auburn and NFL star QB Cam Newton. The elder Newton sat in the Zable Stadium stands during William & Mary’s second-round game on Saturday.
Cam Newton hasn’t confirmed or denied if he’ll make the trip to Bozeman this weekend.
“We'd also like some financial support from him,” London said with a laugh.
Lots of William & Mary’s offensive success can be credited to its offensive line, which has allowed seven total sacks and 0.58 sacks per game, the lowest rate in the FCS. Like MSU, the Tribe have thrived despite losing four starting O-linemen from last year’s team. It helped that their lone returning starter, right tackle Colby Sorsdal, is an All-CAA first teamer who “will be playing on Sundays,” London said.
“Coach (Mario) Acitelli, our offensive line coach, has done a really good job of the tempo, the technique, handling the movement, just all those things that offensive line guys have to do,” London said.
The Tribe are top 40 among FCS teams in yards allowed per game and yards allowed per play. They’re also top 50 in rushing defense. MSU’s last two opponents, Weber State and Montana, were even higher in those categories before MSU ran for a combined 827 yards on them.
The Bobcats lead the FCS in basically every rushing category: total rushing yards (3,993), rushing yards per game (332.8) and yards per carry (6.7). Only fellow quarterfinalist North Dakota State has tallied more ground TDs (43) than MSU (42).
The Cats’ top two rushers are quarterbacks. Tommy Mellott has compiled 1,013 rushing yards and nine TDs, while Sean Chambers has 781 and 18. Each QB missed three games.
“They’ve just done a really good job of taking their scheme and using the legs of their two really good quarterbacks and just saying, ‘This is what we are. This is our identity,’” London said. “Just like we are. Our identity is running the football, a wide zone team, being intentional sometimes about how we go about doing it.”
Trying to counter MSU’s elite rushing attack is tough enough in comfortable conditions. William & Mary won’t truly know how it feels to play in Bozeman’s cold, thin air until Friday night.
The Tribe have practiced in the early mornings when the Williamsburg weather is its coldest, London said. They’ve blasted music to get acclimated to the noise they’ll deal with at Bobcat Stadium. They traveled to Bozeman on Wednesday, so they’ll at least get a full day to experience the weather and shake off some jet lag.
Perhaps the elements will barely hinder William & Mary. Sorsdal said “I can't tell you how excited I am to play” in the low temperatures, and he plans to go sleeveless under the Friday night lights at Bobcat Stadium.
“We're comfortable being uncomfortable,” Sorsdal said. “We have to travel and we have to go far and we have to play in the cold, but all those things that are stacked against us we use as motivation. I think that's what we've done every road game so far this year, so I think the guys are really excited to play. I think we're ready to get going.”
