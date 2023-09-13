BOZEMAN — On Dec. 17 at South Dakota State, the Montana State football team gave up a touchdown on each of the Jackrabbits’ first five drives, including four in the first half.

On Saturday back in Brookings, South Dakota, MSU didn’t allow any points until the fifth drive, which opened the second half.

Nine months after the Jackrabbits cruised to a 39-18 FCS semifinal win over MSU, they struggled to move the ball for most of their rematch. Even in the second half, when SDSU scored all three of its TDs, the Bobcats’ 4-2-5 base defense had some excellent possessions.

No. 3-ranked MSU (1-1) is mostly focusing on ways to get better in the days after its 20-16 loss to No. 1 SDSU (2-0). Bobcats second-year defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza talked about those areas that need improvement during an interview with 406mtsports.com and the Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Monday.

Garza also explained why his defense played so much better Saturday than it did Dec. 17 and why he has compared MSU’s starting interior defensive linemen — three technique defensive tackle Sebastian “Sea Bass” Valdez and nose tackle Blake “Fear God” (or “FG”) Schmidt — to a famous Negro Leagues player.

NOTE: This Q&A has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

406: What did you think were the biggest differences between this game and the December one?

WMG: Well, I think our guys really locked in over the summer, during fall camp. We always prepare during fall camp for one of our upcoming opponents. We take a couple of days to prepare for them, and I think they really took that to heart in preparation for South Dakota State, watching the film on them, studying what they do. We kept it a lot more simple than we did the first time we played them, and that really allowed our guys to play more aggressive, play fast and play together, which is one of our mantras: play hard, play fast and play together.

(Rylan) Ortt at safety and Sea Bass on the D-line and Brody (Grebe) and FG and, of course, (linebackers) Nolan (Askelson) and Danny Uluilakepa, those guys really demonstrated great leadership during the game, before the game, and I think it made a difference in how we played the game.

With all that being said, we still left plays out on the field where we could have done a lot better stopping runs and passes, both in the first and second half, so we’ve still got an extreme amount of improvement, areas that we can get better at. Like Coach Vigen always says after practice, we're never going to be perfect. Nobody is. But we're striving to be perfect.

We're blessed to have really good leadership and guys that have great character, and they believe in moving young guys forward. We’ve got young guys that are really stepping up and doing a good job for us, too, on defense. So we feel like we're headed in the right direction.

406: Is there anything more you can expand on with how this was simpler than the December game?

WMG: We played about three defenses in the game this time. We could have tackled better in this game, don't get me wrong, because we missed some tackles. But we tackled better in this game than we did the first game, and it made a big difference. We understood the run fits, and that allowed us to play a lot faster. We just decided that we're going to play our bread and butter defenses against them and go mano a mano.

We knew that they were big and physical. They do a lot of different things offensively with moving tight ends, moving wide receivers, running the quarterback, which is always a hassle for defense when you run the quarterback because we're a single high defense, and most of the time he's not accounted for, but you’ve got to account for him because they run the ball so much. With our single gap defense, it was just easier for us to play them and, like I said, play faster and aggressive and understand exactly where everybody was supposed to be.

I felt like we did a good job, especially in the first half. We slowed them down in the first half. Could have done a better job. They got us on our heels in the third quarter. We regrouped after the third quarter and got two or three three-and-outs, and they came back on the last drive after we took the lead in the fourth quarter. We needed to stop them, and they got to big plays on us. We had a chance to win the game. We weren't perfect, and we know that.

406: What do you think they adjusted to the most (after the first half), and how did you guys readjust?

WMG: They did come out in some stuff that they hadn't shown before, but they did that in the first half. They came out with three backs in the backfield, almost like a wishbone. We call it full house. They hadn't shown that, and they got a couple of runs on us out of that in the first half and the second half. We adjusted, we just didn't fit it as fast and as aggressive as we needed to.

They got us on our heels with motions, adjusting tight ends, moving tight ends out. They do a lot of unorthodox things that just make you lose your keys, so to speak. One of the things about defense is you have a key on every play. When you start moving your keys, it makes it more difficult for guys to understand where to fit.

On that first drive (of the second half), they came out and they broke the formation, they brought the formation back together, they motioned a guy, they faked with a tight end on one play. They faked the tight end like he was coming across pulling, and they brought it back and ran a shovel option pass. It was great on their part.

We tackled them, we got them down on those plays on that long drive (at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth). We had them stopped, and we had a foolish penalty. We were going to put them in third and long. The holding penalty (on Jon Johnson) that was away from the play. We had a chance to stop them right there but instead they get first down and then they get momentum going again.

Then they go empty with the quarterback (Mark Gronowski), with tight ends all over the place, running backs all over the place. We get assembled properly, but because we’re kind of off balance, we don't set the edge and then we miss the tackle and the quarterback scores.

The one last drive they scored, boom, boom, with two minutes left. They hit us on an inside route on Caden (Dowler). The quarterback threw a great ball to the slot receiver. We're not that far off, we tackle him. Then the next play is fundamentals. They’ve got three guys out there, we’ve got four. We should win that numbers game, and we missed it. We didn't fit it properly, but we still had numbers there where we should’ve made the play and at least made them keep going and potentially hold them to a field goal.

406: Gronowski mentioned that you guys were in Cover 3 Insert.

WMG: Basically, we played three defenses. When we got them in third down, we ran our blitz package, which was different. We wanted to get them into third down situations. We felt like we could get after them, get after their protections and stuff like that, put pressure on the quarterback.

There was a third and 5 at midfield. Last year we made the mistake of playing coverage. Well, we knew that's not what they do. Really, when they get midfield, third down, third and medium, whatever, they want to run the quarterback. So we got into basically a defense where we could stop the quarterback, and we stopped him and put them in fourth down.

Other than that, we played our staple defenses, what we do: three deep, man free, played some Cover 2, and that was it. That’s what we played against them, so everybody just basically knew how to fit. Still, they do stuff that makes it difficult for you to fit because they motion a wide receiver in the backfield, they’ve got the wide receiver in the backfield with the quarterback and the other tailback, but they’ve got unbalanced over here.

406: You guys had Rylan obviously coming up on a blitz on the one play (in which Ortt sacked Gronowski), and he was helping stop the run. For the first time I can remember in Vigen’s time (as MSU’s head coach), you had three linebackers out there, like running a 4-3.

WMG: This (4-2-5) package was built on this. It was built on three linebackers, built on 4-3. That was one of the defenses that we went to because they were using so much 12 and potentially 21 and 22 personnel.

We’re new at nickel. It isn’t Ty Okada. Not to say that these guys [Dowler and Level Price Jr] can’t exactly do what Ty Okada can do, but he was special. He was unique. He was a big physical body that could run and cover. These guys are just not quite there. Maybe in a year or two, Caden will be there, but he's young. Level has been more of a nickel corner, more of a cover guy.

So we felt like it gave us a better opportunity, if they started running the ball down our throats with two backs, to have three linebackers out there and just two safeties, which is the bread and butter that this defense is built on — built on 4-3. Because people run more 11 and 10 personnel these days, you play a nickel in there that could potentially get into run fits.

406: The front six, front seven, was able to stop the run a lot better (than Dec. 17). It seemed like a lot of stunts were working. I think one of the sacks happened on a stunt with Sea Bass and Kenny (Eiden IV). How much of that is due to the work they've done in the offseason, the field being better in conditions, things like that?

WMG: I think it’s a tribute to just our mentality going into the game, the hard work and dedication in the weight room with our strength and conditioning staff, getting our guys bigger, stronger, faster, improving their mental toughness and physical toughness over the summer and winter and in fall camp, continuing to do the things necessary to to get bigger, stronger and more physical. (D-line) coach (Shawn) Howe and (assistant D-line) coach (Nic-Jean) Baptiste did an unbelievable job preparing the guys for those double teams.

We knew that they were big and strong and physical with their double teams, when they ran the quarterback power, their star plays. Everything that they were doing, we knew that it always started up front, and this defense is built off of the guys up front, starting with the three technique and the nose. There are plays where Sea Bass just walks the center back into the backfield, FG walks them into the backfield, just being more physical. I call them Satchel Paige plays. Satchel Paige was a great Negro League pitcher, one of the greatest ever. On a Satchel Paige play, you can basically sit everybody else down, and if the nose and the three technique do their job, there is no run game.

406: So Satchel Paige let the defense rest?

WMG: The story is that he played in a game one time and he told all the guys in the outfield to sit down because he was going to strike the guy out. They didn't need to be ready. So they all took a knee in the outfield, and he struck the guy out. So all they needed was him to be the pitcher. He didn't need any help behind him.

That's (where) the Satchel Paige rule that we use with the D-line (came from). When the nose destroys the A gap and the three technique destroys the B gap, everybody else can just sit down because there’s nowhere for them to run the football. They can stop the run by themselves.

406: Saturday was the first time since 2015 that (SDSU) had been shut out in the first half. Danny had that great hit right after Simeon (Woodard) had a huge hit to end the first half. How cool was that moment, to end the first half — a really good first half — with a bang right there?

WMG: It's always good to end the first half with momentum. We had a tremendous amount of momentum going into halftime. Those were two big hits, and they were great plays. I had no idea about the shutout (accomplishment). We just tried to go out there and play every play the best way we can.

But it was nice to know that they had a goose egg up there, because the first game we played them, they had 20-something points at halftime. So yeah, it was nice. Our guys were playing fast and aggressive and having fun out there.