BOZEMAN — Less than a week after joining the European League of Football, Willie Patterson made his presence felt.

Patterson, a former Montana State wide receiver, made nine catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Rhein Fire's 37-25 win at the Paris Musketeers on Sunday.

Patterson scored his TD with 1 minute, 17 seconds left in the first half. He caught a screen pass and scurried 14 yards to put the Fire ahead by a score.

Got more coming, go FIRE 🔥 https://t.co/Qq9nRUBLHJ — Wi11ie P ⚡️ (@wpatterson__) July 16, 2023

Patterson signed with the Fire last Tuesday. The team based in Düsseldorf, Germany, are coached by ex-San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Tomsula, who was also the Rhein's head coach in 2006.

Patterson redshirted in 2017 and battled injuries until 2021, when he helped the Bobcats reach the Football Championship Subdivision title game with 30 receptions for 375 yards and three TDs in 15 games. The Tacoma, Washington, native was MSU's top receiver last year, compiling 44 catches for 626 yards and nine TDs in a 14-game season that ended in the FCS semifinals. He earned an All-Big Sky Conference third team honor.