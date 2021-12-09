BOZEMAN — Ryan Krahe’s next position coach will be Bobby Daly, one of the best linebackers in Montana State football history. Krahe will arrive at MSU shortly after the departure of Troy Andersen, one of the best players in MSU history who has primarily lined up at linebacker.
Krahe played running back and linebacker at Great Falls, and he plans to focus on defense when he gets to Bozeman. The senior committed to MSU, his dream school, as a preferred walk-on on Nov. 28.
Krahe won’t just be following in the footsteps of Daly, Andersen, Jim Kalafat, Kirk Timmer and the many other great linebackers who have suited up for the Bobcats. Krahe will also be playing the same position for the same team as his father, Matt.
“It's definitely an honor,” Ryan told 406mtsports.com Wednesday. “I feel appreciative for them offering me, especially for linebacker.”
Like his son, Matt succeeded on both sides of the ball in high school. He finished his career at Choteau with 3,956 rushing yards, a top-10 mark in Montana history, according to the Montana High School Association. He was recruited by MSU to be a fullback but quickly switched to linebacker. He played for the Cats from 1990-94 and was Great Falls head coach for six years.
Ryan also had a standout high school career on both sides of the ball. In three varsity seasons, he rushed for 1,626 yards and 12 touchdowns on 277 carries (5.9 ypc), and he added 587 yards and five TDs as a receiver, per MaxPreps. On defense, he tallied 204 career tackles (124 this season) and 27 tackles for loss.
“The kid has worked awfully hard, not just only to get bigger and stronger but faster,” said Great Falls head coach Mark Samson. “Knock on wood, for a kid who never left the field at running back and never left the field at linebacker, he stayed healthy.”
Samson succeeded Matt in 2016, and Matt is currently a linebackers coach for the Bison. Matt contributed to Ryan’s interest in MSU growing up, Ryan said, but wasn’t the primary reason.
“I liked the positive vibe there and the town,” Ryan said. “That was my dream school ever since I was young.”
Ryan’s mother, Stacey, and sister, Cassie, also attended MSU, but neither they nor Matt pressured Ryan into doing the same.
“I really just wanted him to go someplace that he wanted to attend and a place that wanted him,” Matt said. “I think it's just a really good fit, and I’m happy for him.”
Ryan received offers from Montana State-Northern, Montana Tech and Dickinson (North Dakota) State, where his brother, Tyson, currently plays.
Ryan said he “clicked” with Daly, who’s in his second season as MSU’s linebackers coach, and was impressed with first-year Cats head coach Brent Vigen.
“Coach Vigen, he's a pretty cool dude,” Ryan said. “Like Daly, he gets straight to the point.”
Ryan earned Class AA first-team all-state honors on both offense and defense this past season. But unlike his father, Ryan is not going to Bozeman with any expectation of playing offense, and that’s more than OK to him. Like Andersen, he prefers to hit than be hit.
“I've always liked defense a little bit more than offense,” Ryan said. “I just feel like you can do more, you get to be yourself more, you can move around a little bit more.”
Ryan knows he’ll have to work hard to go from walk-on to contributor at MSU. That would hardly be unprecedented, as all-Big Sky second team nickelback Ty Okada has shown.
Samson has no concerns about Ryan’s work ethic, and he’s clearly talented enough to get a chance at his dream school. He also has a good guide to help him learn how to be an MSU linebacker.
“The No. 1 thing is to work hard in the offseason, and really soak in and learn from some of the older players on that team and what the coaches are trying to tell you,” Matt said. “Learn from examples. There are some great linebackers at that school. They pump them out.”
