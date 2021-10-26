BOZEMAN — For several minutes, the Montana State volleyball team thought the Main Line Trophy would remain in its grasp. But a replay review overturned MSU’s match-winning point, and rival Montana made the most of its second chance.
The Grizzlies beat the Bobcats in a five-set thriller Tuesday night at Shroyer gym, fighting off a spirited MSU comeback to earn their first Brawl of the Wild victory since 2019. UM won 25-16, 26-24, 22-25, 23-25, 17-15.
“I honestly don’t have any words,” UM defensive specialist Sarina Moreno told 406mtsports.com shortly after the win. “I’m so excited. Still shaking.”
FINAL: #GrizVB 3, #MSUBobcatsVB 2 (25-16, 26-24, 22-25, 25-23, 17-15).— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) October 27, 2021
Paige Clark’s 16th kill wins it and evens the 2021 Brawl of the Wild volleyball series at 1-1. #MTscores pic.twitter.com/XeuVLXi2oB
MSU swept the season’s first meeting 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 in Missoula on Sept. 21. Tuesday’s match started in a mirror image of the first one, with the Griz leading for almost all of the first set and overcoming several early deficits in the second. UM withstood every Bobcat charge to take a 2-0 lead.
A back-and-forth third set went the Bobcats’ way, with a 7-3 run to turn a small deficit into a three-point win.
UM went ahead 20-12 in the fourth set, just like it did in the first. But MSU stormed back, tying it up at 22-22 and finishing with three straight points. The Bobcats went on a 13-3 run to cap the set.
The Griz answered a 4-0 MSU run with a 5-0 run to take an 11-8 lead in the fifth set, and they went up 13-11. The Bobcats took four of the next five to put themselves one point away from winning the match.
They thought they had the victory on a block from Jordan Radick, a freshman from Bozeman. But UM coach Allison Lawrence challenged the play, not Radick’s block but when MSU’s Kira Thomsen went up for a kill earlier in the rally.
The officials originally ruled Thomsen’s spike was blocked. UM contended it hit the net and stayed on MSU’s side, which would negate everything that happened after it.
After a long review, the official overturned the call, changing the 16-14 MSU win to a 15-15 tie.
MSU momentarily had the win, but UM is challenged the call and got it overturned. Official ruled that the ball never got over the net. pic.twitter.com/Ftmf0LNG5L— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) October 27, 2021
The Griz scored the next two points to win the match.
This story will be updated.
