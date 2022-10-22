BOZEMAN — Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen answered a question about Callahan O’Reilly’s big sack near the end of Saturday’s thrilling 43-38 win over Weber State.
Vigen praised O’Reilly but focused more on “all our guys,” he said. Then, the version of Vigen who’s always so polished and collected in press conferences morphed into the man who shows up so often on the sideline: intense, animated, passionate.
“We’ve been talking a lot about the guys that aren’t playing. How about the guys that are playing?” Vigen said with rising emotion in his voice. “We’ve got a good group of guys that are out there, and you’re going to have some guys that aren’t on the field one Saturday or the next. The guys out there, though, we trust completely, and they’re getting better and better.”
Vigen understands that fans want to know the status of absent starters, and he never snarls when asked about them. His openness doesn’t mean he likes talking about that topic, especially if it feels disproportionate compared to on-field success.
Saturday’s win over No. 5-ranked Weber State won’t change the narrative for No. 3 MSU, considering more big names joined the inactive list before the game. But it might re-frame it. The Bobcats (7-1, 5-0) showed how their culture and depth have created championship-level belief.
“It’s this mentality — and Coach hits on it all the time — of ‘won’t be beat,’” MSU nickelback Ty Okada said after the game. “Some teams have this mentality of ‘can’t be beat,’ and that’s more so arrogant. ‘Won’t be beat’ is, there are going to be things that happen in the game, and we’re going to be able to respond because we refuse to just let things happen. We’re going to come back, we’re going to fight, scratch, claw, do everything in our power so that we won’t be beat.”
To Vigen’s point, MSU’s absences have been discussed throughout the season. It’s unavoidable when a team loses five of its six running backs, including All-American Isaiah Ifanse, in the first two weeks. Not many teams have a starting safety (Rylan Ortt) who can’t return from a suspension because of reinstatement issues. Not many lose a starting wide receiver due to a compliance issue relating to his time at his previous school, as was the case with Clevan Thomas Jr. on Saturday.
Also missing on Saturday because of injury: Ortt’s replacement Rhedi Short, preseason first-string cornerback Devin Davis, starting right tackle Marcus Wehr, starting right guard Cole Sain and quarterback Sean Chambers, who leads the Football Championship Subdivision with 16 rushing touchdowns. Oh, and first-string running back Lane Sumner hurt his right leg in the fourth quarter and spent the final minutes on crutches.
MSU also needed to overcome an opening drive interception thrown by Tommy Mellott, two special teams TDs allowed and a blocked field goal that occurred when Weber held a 24-9 lead.
Saturday’s game shared some similarities with MSU’s FCS semifinal game against South Dakota State last year. Like Weber, SDSU was mostly healthy going into Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats, meanwhile, were missing Ifanse, Okada, Sumner, All-American nose tackle Chase Benson and starting right tackle TJ Session. The weather was cold and wet, just like Saturday.
Benson attended Saturday’s game, as did three former teammates now in the NFL: Daniel Hardy, Lewis Kidd and Lance McCutcheon. Those three all played against SDSU, and they led MSU to a 31-17 win.
The guys who were playing didn’t need the guys who were missing to beat a tough team.
MSU, of course, received several gifts from the Wildcats on Saturday, most notably four snaps that sailed through the end zone. The one time Weber didn’t allow a touchdown on the drive following a safety, it muffed a punt, and Mellott threw a TD pass to Derryk Snell on the following play. Who knows what would’ve happened if Weber dropped one fewer pass?
FINAL: #MSUBobcatsFB 43, Weber State 38— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) October 22, 2022
Here’s the game-dealing drop from Ty MacPherson. James Campbell in coverage.
Craziest game I’ve covered. #MTscores pic.twitter.com/k4DsuHsHK5
Weber got some breaks too, perhaps none bigger than all the Bobcats on the sideline. Last year, the Wildcats faced an MSU team that had Benson, Ifanse, Hardy, Kidd, McCutcheon and Big Sky defensive player of the year Troy Andersen (now an Atlanta Falcon). Last year’s Bobcats won 13-7 in Ogden, Utah. Their margin of victory was just one point smaller on Saturday against a healthier group of Wildcats.
“Coming into the year, we knew offensively we could score points. We knew in the return game how that could be a factor. I think those are things we didn’t always have last year. We really had to lean on our defense for the greater part of the regular season,” Vigen said. “When you have that, you can win a game 43-38. They don’t have to be 13-7 like last year.
“We’re just a better team, and I think our guys believe.”
Almost every college football team preaches “next man up,” but few have walked the walk as well as MSU has. Mellott missed basically three games with a concussion, and Chambers played so well in his place he sparked a QB controversy. In Chambers’ first missed game of the season, Mellott rushed for 273 yards and three TDs thanks in part to the blocking from Omar Aigbedion and Jacob Kettles, who replaced Sain and Wehr, respectively.
“Our team is grounded on the attention to detail and perseverance,” Mellott said. “We practice (and) we do our workouts a certain way, and that builds us to be men that will persevere through whatever adversity hits us. I wasn’t surprised that we stuck with it.”
Strong roster construction and a double-repping practice routine have played big roles in MSU’s ability to win without key players. Playing in front of the raucous Bobcat Stadium has certainly helped too, as the program-record 17-game home winning streak attests.
“This is also a product of the culture that our guys in the past have built,” said Okada, who shouted out Benson, Hardy, Kidd, McCutcheon and former MSU defensive lineman Derek Marks. “A) we don’t lose at home, our fans are fantastic, but B) just the winning culture that we’ve set and that those guys have set. We’re just trying to build upon that.”
Vigen and his staff have also clearly built a culture full of belief. Talent and depth can do that, but teams need some intangibles to go 19-4, which is Vigen’s record as MSU’s head coach.
Vigen might’ve provided a glimpse of those immeasurable qualities in his post-Weber press conference.
“We’re going to get some guys back, but being a good football team is about having more than the guys that are tabbed the starters in the preseason,” Vigen said. “I’m tired of hearing who we don’t have on the field. I want to applaud the guys that are on the field, and I think we need to do that going forward.”
