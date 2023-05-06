BILLINGS — The year of the Bobcat continues.

Montana State has enjoyed tremendous athletic success this past year, and on Saturday at the Montana AAU Little Sullivan Banquet at Fairmont Hot Springs, two athletes who starred for the Bobcats were announced as the big winners of the night.

Duncan Hamilton and Kola Bad Bear were honored as the Montana AAU Little Sullivan Award winners.

Hamilton, a senior cross country and track and field athlete from Bozeman for Montana State, was honored with the male Little Sullivan Award.

Bad Bear, a senior this past season for the MSU women’s basketball team, earned the female Little Sullivan Award. Bad Bear went to high school at Billings Senior.

Hamilton is the second straight Montana State male athlete to win the prestigious award as football player Troy Andersen, now in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, was the 2022 Little Sullivan winner.

Ali Weisz of Belgrade, who competed in the 10m air rifle competition at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, was the female Little Sullivan award winner in 2022.

The other men’s Little Sullivan finalists were: Robby Hauck, Missoula, Montana, football; Jacob Morgan, Billings, Mary, wrestling; and Patrick O’Connell, Kalispell, Montana, football.

The other women’s Little Sullivan finalists were: Ayla Embry, Bozeman, Rocky Mountain College, volleyball; Brittanee Fisher, Billings, Montana State Billings (senior in 2022), softball; and Sophia Stiles, Malta, Florida Gulf Coast, basketball.

The Little Sullivan awards, which date to 1955, are patterned after the National AAU Sullivan Award, which is presented to one athlete per year; with a difference being there is a Montana Little Sullivan male and female award. The Montana AAU Little Sullivan awards honor athletes who display athletic excellence, leadership, character, sportsmanship and ideals of amateurism.

In cross country, Hamilton — a Bozeman High School graduate — became one of only two MSU athletes to compete at the NCAA Championships three times over his career.

In 2022 and 2021, Hamilton won the prestigious Montana Mile, a highlight race of the summer that is featured during the Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies at Daylis Stadium in Billings. Both years he set a record in winning the race with a 4:04.83 in 2022 and a 4:06.23 in 2021.

Competing at the Tom Gage Classic on Saturday in Bozeman, Hamilton was victorious in the 1,500 meters with a winning time of 3:41.49. According to an MSU press release, once the time is adjusted for altitude the mark will be around 3:36.00, which would be a Bobcat school record and one of the top-five times in the NCAA Division I this season.

Bad Bear, who lived in Pryor on the Crow Indian Reservation before moving to Billings, was a member of three 20-win teams with the Bobcats. She earned All-Big Sky second-team honors this year and was a third-team all-conference selection as a junior. This past year, Bad Bear started all 27 games she played in and averaged 9.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game as the Bobcats finished 20-11. She scored a career-high 23 points vs. Montana in a 75-73 win on Feb. 18 in Bozeman.

Bad Bear was also a key member of MSU’s 2021-22 squad that posted a record of 22-13 while winning the Big Sky Conference tournament and reaching the NCAA tourney.

Bad Bear was also a leader in raising awareness at MSU and the across the area for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People. Bad Bear, who has one year of eligibility due to the coronavirus crisis, recently entered the transfer portal.

The Montana AAU also handed out other awards at the banquet.

Troy and Janelle Jensen of Sidney received the Outstanding Contributor Award and the Double Tree by Hilton in Billings was honored with the Outstanding Service Award.

The AAU Outstanding Wrestler Awards winners were: Northeast, Angelina Escarcega, Poplar Wrestling Club and Owen Lonski, Sidney Wrestling Club; South Central, Kassidee Savaria, Heights Wrestling Club and Paolo Salminen, Billings Wrestling Club; Southeast, Trinity Barrus, Forsyth Wrestling Club and Wylee Lindeen, Project Wrestling Club; West, Hayla Hoffman, Butte Wrestling Club; Brendan Lockart, North MT Wrestling Club and Irish Furthmyre, Big Game Wrestling.

Professional Bull Riders rodeo clown Flint Rasmussen was the guest speaker.